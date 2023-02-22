The Global Market for Cellulose Fibers and Cellulose Nanofibers 2023-2033: Featuring Freyzein, GenCrest Bio Products, HeiQ Materials AG, Infinited Fiber Company & More

DUBLIN, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Market for Cellulose Fibers and Cellulose Nanofibers 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Cellulose is the main component of plant cell walls and a natural polymer. It is bio-based, renewable, biodegradable, recyclable, carbon binding and safe for people and the environment and is an important product for the replacement of fossil-based materials. The market for bio-based and biodegradable cellulose fibers has experienced strong growth in the last decade and this trend is expected to continue with the growth in the circular bio-based economy.

The market for cellulose nanofibers (CNF) has also experienced significant recent growth, especially in Asia. Cellulose nanofibers are sustainable materials with high mechanical strength and stiffness (stronger than steel), high aspect ratios, high transparency, high chemical resistance and impressive rheological, optical and film-forming properties.

They are also lightweight and have made a recent impact in industrial applications in biopolymers, bio-composites and hygiene and sanitary products.

Report contents include:

Cellulose fiber market

Opportunities in cellulose fibers.

Recycling of cellulose fibers.

Global production capacities, by cellulose fiber producer, current and planned.

Commercialized products on the market incorporating Cellulose fibers.

Demand in tons per market, current and forecast to 2033.

Cellulose fibers pricing.

Market analysis for cellulose fibers in:

Textiles.

Packaging.

Hygiene/non-wovens.

Composites.

Analysis of alternative feedstocks (non-wood fibres, textile waste etc.).

Profiles of 39 cellulose fibers companies. Companies profiled include Freyzein, GenCrest Bio Products, HeiQ Materials AG, Infinited Fiber Company, Kelheim Fibres, Kemira OyJ, Lenzing AG, Nanollose, PHP Fibers GmbH, Renewcell, SaXcell BV, Tencel

Cellulose nanofiber market

Opportunities in cellulose nanofibers.

Global production capacities, by CNF producer, current and planned.

Commercialized products on the market incorporating CNFs.

Stage of commercialization for cellulose nanofiber applications by company (TRL).

CNF applications by industry.

Demand in tons per market, current and forecast to 2033.

Cellulose nanofibers pricing.

Markets analysis for CNFs in Polymer composites, Automotive, Building & Construction, Packaging, Textiles, Biomedicine, Pharma, Healthcare, Sanitary and Hygiene Products, Paints & Coatings, Aerogels, Oil & Gas, Filtration, Cosmetics, Food Additives.

Key Topics Covered:

1 TECHNOLOGY ANALYSIS

1.1 Cellulose

1.2 Cellulose fibers

1.3 Cellulose nanofibers

2 CELLULOSE FIBERS MARKET

2.1 Market supply chain

2.2 Production capacities

2.3 Pricing

2.4 Products

2.5 Packaging

2.6 Textiles

2.7 Hygiene products

2.8 Composites

2.9 Filter media

2.10 Other markets

3 CELLULOSE NANOFIBERS MARKET

3.1 Market supply chain

3.2 Pricing

3.3 Products

3.4 Packaging

3.5 Textiles

3.6 Hygiene and sanitary products

3.7 Composites

3.8 Automotive

3.9 Construction

3.10 Biomedicine and healthcare

3.11 Paints and coatings

3.12 Aerogels

3.13 Oil and gas

3.14 Filtration

3.15 Rheology modifiers

4 CELLULOSE FIBER COMPANY PROFILES (39 company profiles)

5 CELLULOSE NANOFIBER COMPANY PROFILES (94 company profiles)

6 RESEARCH SCOPE AND METHODOLOGY

6.1 Report scope

6.2 Research methodology

7 REFERENCES

