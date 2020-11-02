The global market for Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software is projected to reach US$89.9 billion by 2025
Nov 02, 2020, 14:10 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global market for Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software is projected to reach US$89.9 billion by 2025, driven by the importance of maintaining and creating relationships with customers in running successful businesses. Benefits of well implemented CRM include better customer relationships, increased customer loyalty, happy customers are always willing to pay a price premium for superior product experience; customer retention as loyal customers spend over 70% more than new customers; lower customer churn rate; successful brand building and equity; enhanced ability for up-selling and cross-selling; improved revenues, profitability and corporate bottomline. Additionally, in the current competitive market scenario, customer loyalty is hard to gain since competition and rapid commoditization of products and services make switching to other companies easy. This makes CRM even more important in understanding buyer behavior, expectations, and purchase process so as to be able to align the product`s value proposition to the buyers` need. It is important for businesses to align CRM with sales, marketing and customer service (feedback and support) departments. CRM software draws information from myriad departments in a company to provide centralized and holistic information valuable in making quick and informed decisions that improve responsiveness of customer-facing departments.
Among the technologies poised to revolutionize CRM are IoT and blockchain. Convergence of IoT & CRM marks the beginning of the era of integrated IoT wherein enterprises increasingly tie IoT to key digital initiatives. Integrating IoT with enterprise systems, applications, processes and workflows is the foundation to drive efficiency & ROI from IoT investments. Connecting IoT devices to CRM systems can help identify performance glitches in products, setting into motion a new era of proactive customer support. Service ticket, part replacement or field service workers can be scheduled even before customers realize the glitch. For instance, IoT-enabled products can help home appliance manufacturers take proactive customer service decisions. Companies can therefore perform preventive maintenance in advance of routine maintenance which in turn will drive lifetime customer value. Also, services can be delivered promptly in case of failure to ensure that customer gets the maximum value from products purchased. Higher sales and profitability are positive fallouts when IoT data can detect customer dissatisfaction prompting companies to take timely remedial actions such as offer discounts to retain loyalty.
By enabling complete tractability of data, blockchain is also helping revolutionize CRM. The technology enables companies to secure their back-office applications and corporate data in ways hitherto unimagined. Few of the benefits of integrating CRM with blockchain include increased CRM data security; provides better understanding of demand patterns and allows for improvement in resources deployment; better management of customer experiences, an important benefits in a market environment where the only real differentiator of value is customer experience; securely validate customer engagement in rewards programs; effective management of multiple membership programs; loyalty programs can be made more usable and of value to customers; stronger relationship between companies and their customers, among others. The United States and Europe represent large markets worldwide with a combined share of 76.3% of the market. China ranks as the fastest growing market with a CAGR of 16.2% over the analysis period supported by the changing landscape of consumerism in the country and ensuing emergence of a business culture that is customer-focused.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
An Introduction to Customer Relationship Management (CRM)
Evolution of CRM
Types of CRM
Operational CRM
Collaborative CRM
Analytical CRM
Strategic CRM
Deployment Options in CRM
On-Premise CRM
Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) CRM
Benefits of CRM Strategy
Disadvantages of CRM Implementations
CRM Application in Select End-Use Sectors
CRM Ecosystem
CRM Emerges as an Effective Approach to Create and Maintain
Strong Customer Relations
CRM Software: The Key Enabler of Efficient CRM Strategy
Customer-Centric Operations Drives Increased Spending on CRM
Software
Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies Poised for Strong
Future Growth
Global Competitor Market Shares
Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software Competitor
Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019
Market Share of Major Players in the Global Customer
Relationship Management (CRM) Marketing Segment (in %): 2019
Changing Phase of CRM Competitors Landscape
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Acoustic L.P. (USA)
Adobe Systems Incorporated (USA)
Concentrix Corporation (USA)
Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China)
Infor Global Solutions, Inc. (USA)
Microsoft Corporation (USA)
NICE Ltd. (Israel)
Oracle Corporation (USA)
Pegasystems, Inc. (USA)
Salesforce.com, Inc. (USA)
SAP SE (Germany)
SAS Institute Inc. (USA)
SugarCRM (USA)
The Sage Group Plc (UK)
Verint Systems, Inc. (USA)
Zendesk, Inc. (USA)
Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd. (India)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Traditional CRM Software Gives Way to New Age Software Solutions
CRM Trends Set to Drive Innovations in the CRM Software Market
Artificial Intelligence (AI)
Advancements in Process Automation
Data Integration
Blockchain
Internet of Things (IoT)
Hyper Individualization
AI and Machine Learning Poised to Transform CRM Software
Marketspace
IoT & Blockchain, the Two Key Game Changer Technologies for CRM
Growing Role of Big Data in CRM
Social CRM: The Next Sought After Functionality in CRM Software
Market
Social Media Penetration Worldwide: % of Active Monthly Users
Compared to Total Population for 2019
Social Media Users Penetration (in %) by Generation
Mobile CRM Continues to Gain Momentum
Rising Adoption of Mobile Devices and Developments in Mobile
Internet Fuels Take Mobile CRM Software Market
Smartphone Users as % of Global Population for the Period 2018-
2022
Worldwide Shipments of Laptops and Tablet PCs (in Million
Units) for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023
Customer Service and Support Continues to Lead the Global CRM
Software Market
Rising Significance of Customer Experience for Businesses: % of
Businesses Prioritizing Customer Experience
Marketing: The High Growth Application Market for CRM Software
Email Marketing Emerges as a Preferred Marketing Tool: % of
Companies Looking to Increase Spending on Marketing Programs
Cloud Technology Optimally Positioned to Deliver CRM Software
On-Demand
Cloud-based SaaS CRM: Playing a Vital Part in Enabling Low-Cost
CRM Strategy
CRM Technology Advancements Present Tremendous Potential to
Improve Business Operations
Sales Force Automation Software: The Traditional Revenue
Contributor
Rising Prominence of CRM Software for E-Commerce Businesses
Global B2C E-Commerce Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2017,
2019, 2021 and 2023
Global E-Commerce Market as a % of Retail Sales for the Period
2017-2023
Top CRM Software for E-Commerce Sector: 2018
CRM Software Gains Prominence in Life Sciences Sector
Pharmaceutical CRM: Increasing Number of Pharma Companies Drive
Growth
Healthcare CRM Market Poised for Growth
SMEs: The Most Lucrative Consumer Cluster for SaaS CRM
CRM Outsourcing Essential for Large-Scale Client Management Needs
CRM Analytics Help Organizations Make Faster Decisions
Banking & Financial Services Enterprises Prioritize CRM Adoption
Insurance Agencies Seek CRM Capability for Effective Collaboration
Retail Sector Drives Significant Gains in the CRM Market
Key Issues & Challenges Confronting CRM Software Market
