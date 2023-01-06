The Global Market for Diamond-Like Carbon (DLC) Coatings 2023: Featuring Acree Technologies, Nanotec, Nippon, OC Oerlikon, and Teer Coatings, and TOCALO

Jan 06, 2023, 10:45 ET
Diamond-Like Carbon (DLC) coating is a single layer of hard carbon, deposited using highly specialised coating methods. DLC coatings are used to modify the surfaces of materials and improve the tribological and other properties.
DLC coatings have many advantages because of their low cost and their abilities to provide diamond-like properties to different surfaces. DLC coatings can be deposited on nearly all metals, metal alloys, and also on non-metals such as silicon, glass, ceramics, plastics, etc. DLC can be deposited at low (<_00c_ substrate="substrate" />
Desirable properties include:
- high hardness
- good wear resistance
- low friction coefficient
- chemical inertness
- antireflective
- biocompatibility
- permeability
- electrical insulation
- thermal stability up to? 400 oC.
Markets and applications DLCs are used in include:
- automotive
- aerospace
- cutting tools
- mechanical components
- optical devices
- fusion reactors
- digital screening equipment
- multispectral interference
- biomedical implants.
- dental implants
- energy storage devices.
Report contents include:
- DLC coatings description, types, classification, properties, deposition processes, challenges, ta-C coatings analysis.
- Markets and applications analysis.
- Global market revenues in USD, historical and forecast, by market.
- Profiles of 22 companies in DLC coatings. Companies profiled include Acree Technologies, Inc., Nanotec Co., Ltd., Nippon, OC Oerlikon, and Teer Coatings Ltd., and TOCALO Co., Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
1 TECHNOLOGY OVERVIEW
1.1 Classification of DLC coatings
1.2 Properties
1.2.1 Shortcomings with DLC coatings
1.3 Deposition processes
1.4 Challenges
1.5 Amorphous tetrahedral carbon (ta-C) coatings
1.5.1 Properties
1.5.2 Applications
2 GLOBAL MARKET FOR DLC COATINGS
2.1 Applications and markets
2.1.1 Automotive
2.1.2 Medical
2.1.3 Industrial parts and machinery
2.1.4 Tools
2.1.5 Injection molding
2.1.6 Optical coatings
2.2 Global market size
2.2.1 Total revenues 2018-2033 (Billion USD)
2.2.2 Total revenues 2018-2033 (Million USD), by market
3 COMPANY PROFILES (22 company profiles)
4 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
5 REFERENCES
Companies Mentioned
- COMPANY PROFILES
- Acree Technologies, Inc.
- Calico Coatings
- Diamonex
- DOWA
- HEF Durferrit
- IBC Coatings Technologies, Inc.
- IHI Ionbond AG
- Jenoptik
- Micromatter Technologies, Inc.
- Materion
- Miba AG
- Nanotec Co., Ltd.
- Nippon ITF Inc.
- Norseld
- OC Oerlikon
- Richter Precision, Inc.
- Teer Coatings Ltd.
- TOCALO Co., Ltd.
- Toyo Drilube Co., Ltd.
- Toyota
- Umicore
- Wallwork
