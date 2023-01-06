The Global Market for Diamond-Like Carbon (DLC) Coatings 2023: Featuring Acree Technologies, Nanotec, Nippon, OC Oerlikon, and Teer Coatings, and TOCALO

DUBLIN, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Market for Diamond-Like Carbon (DLC) Coatings" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Diamond-Like Carbon (DLC) coating is a single layer of hard carbon, deposited using highly specialised coating methods. DLC coatings are used to modify the surfaces of materials and improve the tribological and other properties.

DLC coatings have many advantages because of their low cost and their abilities to provide diamond-like properties to different surfaces. DLC coatings can be deposited on nearly all metals, metal alloys, and also on non-metals such as silicon, glass, ceramics, plastics, etc. DLC can be deposited at low (<_00c_ substrate="substrate" />

Desirable properties include:

high hardness

good wear resistance

low friction coefficient

chemical inertness

antireflective

biocompatibility

permeability

electrical insulation

thermal stability up to? 400 oC.

Markets and applications DLCs are used in include:

automotive

aerospace

cutting tools

mechanical components

optical devices

fusion reactors

digital screening equipment

multispectral interference

biomedical implants.

dental implants

energy storage devices.

Report contents include:

DLC coatings description, types, classification, properties, deposition processes, challenges, ta-C coatings analysis.

Markets and applications analysis.

Global market revenues in USD, historical and forecast, by market.

Profiles of 22 companies in DLC coatings. Companies profiled include Acree Technologies, Inc., Nanotec Co., Ltd., Nippon, OC Oerlikon, and Teer Coatings Ltd., and TOCALO Co., Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

1 TECHNOLOGY OVERVIEW

1.1 Classification of DLC coatings

1.2 Properties

1.2.1 Shortcomings with DLC coatings

1.3 Deposition processes

1.4 Challenges

1.5 Amorphous tetrahedral carbon (ta-C) coatings

1.5.1 Properties

1.5.2 Applications

2 GLOBAL MARKET FOR DLC COATINGS

2.1 Applications and markets

2.1.1 Automotive

2.1.2 Medical

2.1.3 Industrial parts and machinery

2.1.4 Tools

2.1.5 Injection molding

2.1.6 Optical coatings

2.2 Global market size

2.2.1 Total revenues 2018-2033 (Billion USD)

2.2.2 Total revenues 2018-2033 (Million USD), by market

3 COMPANY PROFILES (22 company profiles)

4 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

5 REFERENCES

Companies Mentioned

COMPANY PROFILES

Acree Technologies, Inc.

Calico Coatings

Diamonex

DOWA

HEF Durferrit

IBC Coatings Technologies, Inc.

IHI Ionbond AG

Jenoptik

Micromatter Technologies, Inc.

Materion

Miba AG

Nanotec Co., Ltd.

Nippon ITF Inc.

Norseld

OC Oerlikon

Richter Precision, Inc.

Teer Coatings Ltd.

TOCALO Co., Ltd.

Toyo Drilube Co., Ltd.

Toyota

Umicore

Wallwork

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x86eni

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets