The Global Market for Drone Services, 2019 to 2027: Analyzed by Type, Drone Type, Solution, Duration of Service, Platform, End-user, Application and Geography

The Global Drone Services Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include development of enterprise drone analytics tools, artificial intelligence in drones and technological advancements in drones.

Based on the application, the market segmented into data acquisition & analytics, 3D modelling, inspection & environmental monitoring, aerial photography & remote sensing, mapping & surveying, disaster risk management & mitigation, product delivery and other applications. Other Applications include media, emergency services and engineering.

4 Drone Services Market, By Type

4.1 Drone Maintenance Repair and Overhaul Services

4.2 Drone Training & Education Services

4.3 Drone Platform Services



5 Drone Services Market, By Drone Type

5.1 Fixed wing Drone

5.2 Multirotor Drone

5.3 Rotary Wing Drone

5.4 Hybrid Drone



6 Drone Services Market, By Solution

6.1 Enterprise

6.2 Point



7 Drone Services Market, By Duration of Service

7.1 Long Duration Services

7.2 Short Duration Services



8 Drone Services Market, By Platform

8.1 Operator Software

8.2 Cloud-Based



9 Drone Services Market, By End-User

9.1 Agriculture

9.2 Media & Entertainment

9.3 Utility & Power

9.4 Mining

9.5 Insurance

9.6 Infrastructure

9.7 Logistics

9.8 Oil & Gas

9.9 Security, Search & Rescue

9.10 Scientific Research

9.11 Real Estate & Construction

9.12 Law Enforcement

9.13 Industrial

9.14 Other End-Users



10 Drone Services Market, By Application

10.1 Data Acquisition & Analytics

10.2 3D Modeling

10.3 Inspection & Environmental Monitoring

10.4 Aerial Photography & Remote Sensing

10.5 Mapping & Surveying

10.6 Disaster Risk Management & Mitigation

10.7 Product Delivery

10.8 Other Applications

10.8.1 Media

10.8.2 Emergency Services

10.8.3 Engineering



11 Drone Services Market, By Geography

11.1 North America

11.1.1 US

11.1.2 Canada

11.1.3 Mexico

11.2 Europe

11.2.1 France

11.2.2 Germany

11.2.3 Italy

11.2.4 Spain

11.2.5 UK

11.2.6 Rest of Europe

11.3 Asia Pacific

11.3.1 China

11.3.2 Japan

11.3.3 India

11.3.4 Australia

11.3.5 New Zealand

11.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

11.4 Middle East

11.4.1 Saudi Arabia

11.4.2 UAE

11.4.3 Rest of Middle East

11.5 Latin America

11.5.1 Argentina

11.5.2 Brazil

11.5.3 Rest of Latin America

11.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

11.6.1 South Africa

11.6.2 Others



12 Key Player Activities

12.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

12.2 Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaborations and Agreements

12.3 Product Launch & Expansions

12.4 Other Activities



13 Leading Companies

13.1 Identified Technologies

13.2 Dronedeploy

13.3 Deveron Uas

13.4 Sky-Futures

13.5 Edall Systems

13.6 Aerobo

13.7 Sensefly

13.8 Precision Hawk

13.9 Terra Drone

13.10 Prioria Robotics

13.11 The Sky Guys

13.12 Cyberhawk Innovations

13.13 Unmanned Experts

13.14 Phoenix Drone Services

13.15 Airware



