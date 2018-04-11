LONDON, April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- KEY FINDINGS

Driven by the increasing adoption of artificial intelligence and the high investments being made cross governments and private organizations, the global market for interactive kiosks is expected to progress with a 5.93% CAGR over the forecast period of 2018-2026.







MARKET INSIGHTS

The global interactive kiosk market is segmented according to verticals, kiosk types and offerings.The vertical segment of the market is further divided into hospitality, entertainment, transportation, banking and financial services, government, healthcare, retail, etc.



Self-service kiosk, Bank Kiosk, and Vending kiosk are the different types of kiosks available in the market. By offerings, the market is divided into Software and services and Hardware.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

Regional segmentation of the global interactive kiosk market is done into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and rest of the world.Asia-Pacific market is anticipated to show the fastest growth over the forecast period.



The market development is being propelled by growing inclination of public and private organizations towards adopting interactive kiosks. However, in 2017, the North American market accounted for the highest revenue share.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

Few of the established players in the interactive kiosk market are Aila Technologies Inc, Advantech Co Ltd, Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated, Hashtech Systems Pvt.Ltd, Embross, IER Sas, KAL, Intuilab Sa, Kiosk Information System (Acquired By Posiflex), NCR Corporation, Meridian, Nexcom International Co.



Ltd, Redyref, Precision Metal Works, Slabbkiosks, Zivelo and Source Technologies.



