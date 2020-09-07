NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global market for Medical Fiber Optics is projected to reach US$1.3 billion by 2025, driven by the growing commercial value of fiber optics technology in surgical instrumentation, disease treatment therapies, diagnostic and imaging equipment, and sensor based wearable medical devices and textiles. Heavy utilization of imaging and growing preference for non-invasive surgery will drive a major chunk of opportunities in clinical imaging and endoscopy applications. Benefiting the market will be the rise in endoscopy procedures supported by advantages such as safety and effectiveness in both diagnosis and therapy; minimal morbidity and mortality; less scarring and faster recovery; and rising preference for endoscopic management of GI disorders especially against a backdrop of research studies linking chronic acid reflux and GERD with Barrett`s esophagus and esophageal cancer. Transducer-Tipped" fiber optic catheter can move freely around organs, bones, veins and arteries. Fiber optic sensors are small in size, have immunity to EM interferences, and feature greater geometrical versatility. Application possibilities abound in remote spectrophotometry; endoscopic imaging/surgery; pressure and position sensing; Intravascular pressure transducers and In vivo oximeters. As surgical robotics and computer-assisted surgery (CAS) grow in popularity, use of the technology will grow in cables and cable systems. The critical role played by radiology imaging in clinical decision support coupled with the growing healthcare burden worldwide will continue to push up the volume load of imaging procedures such as MRI and CT. Other factors also benefiting market growth include rising use of fiber optics in various surgical procedures; miniaturization of medical devices; mounting demand for advanced biomedical instrumentation based on optical fiber for diagnosis, monitoring and treatment; strong demand for flexible, agile and highly maneuverable fiber optic endoscopes; growth in the practice of dentistry and the ensuing increase in the use of Fiber-Optic Transillumination (FOTI) in diagnosis of myriad dental conditions; strong demand for fiber optic hand-held retractors in cosmetic surgeries; rising commercial Interest in the use of Polymer Optical Fibers (POFs) in medical smart textiles. The United States represents the largest market worldwide supported by well-developed advanced radiology services; high installed base of MRI & CT imaging equipment at 39 & 44 units per million people; and overutilization of imaging services in the form of unnecessary tests despite policy led emphasis on value based care. Asia-Pacific including China is a major market, led by factors such as developing healthcare infrastructure; growing population and healthcare burden; need for technologies to effectively handle rising volume of surgical and diagnostic procedures; rise of medical tourism in low cost Asian countries and the resulting competitive need to enhance patient care through investments in cutting edge medical technologies; and rising preference for keyhole surgeries such as endoscopy and laser guided surgeries.





I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

A Prelude to Medical Fiber Optics

Global Medical Fiber Optics Market Set for a Rapid Growth

Application of Optical Fibers in Healthcare Sector

Developed Regions Lead Medical Fiber Optics Market, Developing

Nations Promise Future Growth

Endoscopes: The Largest Application Market for Medical Fiber

Optics

Global Endoscopy Systems Market by Geographic Region/Country:

(2020 & 2025) - Breakdown of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

US, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding

Japan), Latin America, Middle East and Rest of World

Pure Silica Fibers - The Most Widely Used Fibers

Recent Market Activity

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

biolitec AG (Austria)

Boston Scientific Corporation (USA)

Coherent, Inc. (USA)

ROFIN-SINAR Technologies Inc. (Germany)

Nufern (USA)

IPG Photonics Corporation (USA)

LEONI AG (Germany)

Newport Corporation (USA)

OFS Fitel, LLC (USA)

Schott AG (Germany)

Sunoptic Technologies (USA)

Timbercon, Inc. (USA)

Trimedyne, Inc. (USA)

Vitalcor, Inc. (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Technological Advancements Expand Scope of Applications for

Medical Fiber Optics

Fiber Optic Devices combined with Smartphones for Enhanced

Assistance to Physicians

Fiber Optic Transillumination Improves Visual Inspections in

Dentistry

Smart Fiber Optics Enable Radiation Free Guidance for Vascular

Catheters

Fiber Optics Enabling Life-Like Bionic Limbs

New Device Aids Real-time Optical Imaging of Cancer Cells

during Surgery

Ultra-thin Fiber Endoscopes to Reach Hard-to-reach Brain

Structures

Researchers Develop Air-clad Imaging Fibers for Improving Usage

of Endoscopes

New Fiber-Optic Technology for Faster Healing of Wounds

Stretchable Biocompatible Optical Fibers for Implantation

Researchers Develop Femtosecond Laser Fiberoptic Sensor

Technology for 3D Navigation of Surgical Instruments

Researchers Design Bioresorbable Fiber Bragg Gratings

Researching Doctors Develop Compact Optical Endoscope

Researchers Develop Fiber Optic Sensor to Measure Weak Magnetic

Fields

Optical Detection of Magnetic Fields

Researchers Develop Novel Optical Fiber for Printing Nano-Scale

3D Microstructures

Low-power, Continuously Emitting Laser

Commercial Usage of Technique

Researchers Develop Smart Photoacoustic Imaging Method

Micro-Endoscope - A Major Breakthrough in Endoscopy

Opportunities Abound for Fiber Optic Sensors in Biomedical

Sensing Market

List of Select Commercial Fiber-Optic Biomedical Sensors

Specialty Optical Fibers Make Surgery Less Invasive

Optical Fiber Pressure Sensors for Medical Applications - An

Overview

Following are some of the companies that have developed optical

sensors for medical applications:

Innovative Optical Biomedical Sensors

Select Promising Medical Applications for the Fiber Optic

Technology

Most Promising Medical Applications of Fiber Optics

Locating Tumors and Other Growths

Multicore Fiber for Minimally Invasive Surgeries

Ultraminiature Pressure Sensors to Sense Intracranial Pressure

Fiber Optics Usage by Medical Practitioners to Examine

Unreachable Sections of the Patient?s Body

Remote Fiber Optic Lighting: A Promising Alternative to

Standard Overhead Lighting for Dentists

Fiber Laser Technology Offers Promising Applications in Medical

Sector

Worldwide Medical Laser Systems Market by Geographic Region/

Country (2020 & 2024): Breakdown of Annual Sales Figures in

US$ Million for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America and Rest of World Markets

Emergence of Single-Use disposable Fiber-Optic Catheters

Augment New Revenue Opportunities

Widespread Adoption and Usage of Fiber Bragg Grating Sensors

for an Array of Applications

Fiber Optic Sensors in Medical Smart Textiles - An Emerging

Opportunity in Healthcare Monitoring Space

OCT Technology Creating Waves, Benefits to Accrue to Medical

Fiber Optics Market

Surgical Headlight Manufacturers Step up Focus on Product

Innovation

New Lighting Technologies Offer Improved Performance and Cost-

Efficiencies

Cableless Surgical Headlights Enable Easier Mobility

Fiber Optic Probe Set to Facilitate Endoscopic Cancer Diagnosis

Innovations in Gastrointestinal Surgery Space Drive Market Growth

Nano-optic Endoscopes Provide High-Resolution OCTs in vivo

Biological or Chemical Sensors Undergo Technological Evolution

An Optical Fiber to Safely Deliver Drugs and Light into Human Body

High Light Intensity of Medical Fiber Optics Holds Potential to

Cause Tissue Damage

MACRO GROWTH DRIVERS

An Aging Global Population Drives Demand for Medical Fiber

Optic Technology

Global Population Statistics for the 60+ Age Group by

Geographic Region: 2019

Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group by Select

Countries: 2019

Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a Percentage of Total

Population by Category (2020 & 2050)

Life Expectancy at Age 60 and 80 Years: (2015-2020), (2030-

2035) & (2045-2050)

Increasing Healthcare Expenditure to Foster Market Growth

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for the Years

2016 & 2018

Per Capita Healthcare Expenditure (in $) by Select Countries

for 2018

Rising Incidence of Cancer - A Major Growth Driver

Global Cancer Incidence by Region: 2018

Global Cancer Incidence by Type: 2018

Common Cause of Cancer Deaths Worldwide - Number of Deaths due

to Select Types of Cancer for 2018

Rising Preference for Minimally Invasive Procedures Boosts

Market Prospects

Rise in Prevalence of GI Tract Disorders to Drive Global Market

for GI Endoscopy Devices

Global Prevalence and Incidence of Gastrointestinal Diseases: 2017

Rising Use of Increasingly Miniaturized Medical Devices Fuels

Demand for Medical Fiber Optics

MEDICAL FIBER OPTIC APPLICATIONS - A CONCEPTUAL REVIEW

Fiberoptic Surgical Lights

Fiberoptic Dental Lights

Endoscopes

Use of Fiber Optics in Endoscopes

Rigid and Flexible Endoscopes

Endoscope Channels

Types of Fibers Used

Light Sources Used

Applications of Endoscopes

Detection of Stomach and Esophageal Ailments

Endoscopic Examinations

Amnioscopic Surgery

Fiber Optic Rhinoscopy

Percutaneous Fiberscopes

Other Fiberscopes Using Fiber Optic Illumination and Imaging

Gastrofiberscopes or Gastroscopes

Bronchoscopes

Cytoscopes

Colonoscopes

Enteroscopes

Laparoscopes

Arthroscopes

Laryngoscopes

Fiber Optic Lasers

Optical Fibers - The Appropriate Beam Delivery Systems

Types of Lasers and Associated Need for Optical Fiber Beam

Delivery Systems

Select Laser Surgeries Using Optical Fibers

Laser Ablation of the Prostate

To Shrink Enlarged Prostate Glands

Photodynamic Therapy

Destruction of Tumors

Fiber Optic Catheters

Fiber Optic Sensors

Intra-Arterial Blood Gas Monitoring Systems (IABGS)

Silica Fibers - The Most Widely Used Fibers

Application of Various Types of Sensors

Temperature Sensors

Pressure Sensors

Glucose Sensors

Blood Gas Sensors

Other Sensors

Disadvantages of Using Plastic and Glass Fibers in Sensors

Other Fiberoptic Products



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Medical Fiber

Optics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 2: World Historic Review for Medical Fiber Optics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Medical Fiber Optics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Pure Silica Fiber

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 5: World Historic Review for Pure Silica Fiber by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Pure Silica Fiber by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Polycrystalline

Fiber by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 8: World Historic Review for Polycrystalline Fiber by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Polycrystalline Fiber by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Polymer Optical

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 11: World Historic Review for Polymer Optical by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Polymer Optical by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Endoscopes by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 14: World Historic Review for Endoscopes by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Endoscopes by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Lasers by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 17: World Historic Review for Lasers by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Lasers by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Surgical Lights

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 20: World Historic Review for Surgical Lights by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Lights by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Dental Lights by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 23: World Historic Review for Dental Lights by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Dental Lights by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Sensors by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 26: World Historic Review for Sensors by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Sensors by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Other

Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 29: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Hospitals by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 32: World Historic Review for Hospitals by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Hospitals by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Specialty Clinics

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 35: World Historic Review for Specialty Clinics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Clinics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 37: World Current & Future Analysis for Ambulatory

Surgical Centers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 38: World Historic Review for Ambulatory Surgical Centers

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Ambulatory Surgical

Centers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 40: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 41: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 42: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Aging Population in the US (2015, 2020 & 2025): 65 Years and

Above Population (in Thousands)

Market Analytics

Table 43: USA Current & Future Analysis for Medical Fiber

Optics by Fiber Type - Pure Silica Fiber, Polycrystalline Fiber

and Polymer Optical - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 44: USA Historic Review for Medical Fiber Optics by Fiber

Type - Pure Silica Fiber, Polycrystalline Fiber and Polymer

Optical Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 45: USA 15-Year Perspective for Medical Fiber Optics by

Fiber Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pure

Silica Fiber, Polycrystalline Fiber and Polymer Optical for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 46: USA Current & Future Analysis for Medical Fiber

Optics by Application - Endoscopes, Lasers, Surgical Lights,

Dental Lights, Sensors and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 47: USA Historic Review for Medical Fiber Optics by

Application - Endoscopes, Lasers, Surgical Lights, Dental

Lights, Sensors and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 48: USA 15-Year Perspective for Medical Fiber Optics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Endoscopes, Lasers, Surgical Lights, Dental Lights, Sensors and

Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 49: USA Current & Future Analysis for Medical Fiber

Optics by End-Use - Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory

Surgical Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 50: USA Historic Review for Medical Fiber Optics by

End-Use - Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical

Centers and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 51: USA 15-Year Perspective for Medical Fiber Optics by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,

Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 52: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Medical Fiber

Optics by Fiber Type - Pure Silica Fiber, Polycrystalline Fiber

and Polymer Optical - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 53: Canada Historic Review for Medical Fiber Optics by

Fiber Type - Pure Silica Fiber, Polycrystalline Fiber and

Polymer Optical Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 54: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Medical Fiber Optics

by Fiber Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pure

Silica Fiber, Polycrystalline Fiber and Polymer Optical for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 55: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Medical Fiber

Optics by Application - Endoscopes, Lasers, Surgical Lights,

Dental Lights, Sensors and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 56: Canada Historic Review for Medical Fiber Optics by

Application - Endoscopes, Lasers, Surgical Lights, Dental

Lights, Sensors and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 57: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Medical Fiber Optics

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Endoscopes, Lasers, Surgical Lights, Dental Lights, Sensors and

Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 58: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Medical Fiber

Optics by End-Use - Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory

Surgical Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 59: Canada Historic Review for Medical Fiber Optics by

End-Use - Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical

Centers and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 60: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Medical Fiber Optics

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,

Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Graying Population Spurs Growth of Medical Fiber Optics

Elderly (65 & Above Years) Population in Million in Japan for

the Years 2000-2050

Market Analytics

Table 61: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Medical Fiber

Optics by Fiber Type - Pure Silica Fiber, Polycrystalline Fiber

and Polymer Optical - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 62: Japan Historic Review for Medical Fiber Optics by

Fiber Type - Pure Silica Fiber, Polycrystalline Fiber and

Polymer Optical Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 63: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Medical Fiber Optics by

Fiber Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pure

Silica Fiber, Polycrystalline Fiber and Polymer Optical for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 64: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Medical Fiber

Optics by Application - Endoscopes, Lasers, Surgical Lights,

Dental Lights, Sensors and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 65: Japan Historic Review for Medical Fiber Optics by

Application - Endoscopes, Lasers, Surgical Lights, Dental

Lights, Sensors and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 66: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Medical Fiber Optics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Endoscopes, Lasers, Surgical Lights, Dental Lights, Sensors and

Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 67: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Medical Fiber

Optics by End-Use - Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory

Surgical Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 68: Japan Historic Review for Medical Fiber Optics by

End-Use - Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical

Centers and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 69: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Medical Fiber Optics by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,

Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Rising Demand for Endoscopy to Drive Growth in the Medical

Fiber Optics Market

Chinese Makers Benefiting from Laser Boom in Asia-Pacific

Market Analytics

Table 70: China Current & Future Analysis for Medical Fiber

Optics by Fiber Type - Pure Silica Fiber, Polycrystalline Fiber

and Polymer Optical - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 71: China Historic Review for Medical Fiber Optics by

Fiber Type - Pure Silica Fiber, Polycrystalline Fiber and

Polymer Optical Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 72: China 15-Year Perspective for Medical Fiber Optics by

Fiber Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pure

Silica Fiber, Polycrystalline Fiber and Polymer Optical for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 73: China Current & Future Analysis for Medical Fiber

Optics by Application - Endoscopes, Lasers, Surgical Lights,

Dental Lights, Sensors and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 74: China Historic Review for Medical Fiber Optics by

Application - Endoscopes, Lasers, Surgical Lights, Dental

Lights, Sensors and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 75: China 15-Year Perspective for Medical Fiber Optics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Endoscopes, Lasers, Surgical Lights, Dental Lights, Sensors and

Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 76: China Current & Future Analysis for Medical Fiber

Optics by End-Use - Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory

Surgical Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 77: China Historic Review for Medical Fiber Optics by

End-Use - Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical

Centers and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 78: China 15-Year Perspective for Medical Fiber Optics by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,

Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

Expanding Elderly Population - Opportunity for Medical Fiber

Optics

Europe?s Aging Population - Country-wise Statistics of 65+

Population (in Thousands) for 2020

Market Analytics

Table 79: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Medical Fiber

Optics by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 80: Europe Historic Review for Medical Fiber Optics by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 81: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Medical Fiber Optics

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 82: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Medical Fiber

Optics by Fiber Type - Pure Silica Fiber, Polycrystalline Fiber

and Polymer Optical - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 83: Europe Historic Review for Medical Fiber Optics by

Fiber Type - Pure Silica Fiber, Polycrystalline Fiber and

Polymer Optical Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 84: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Medical Fiber Optics

by Fiber Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pure

Silica Fiber, Polycrystalline Fiber and Polymer Optical for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 85: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Medical Fiber

Optics by Application - Endoscopes, Lasers, Surgical Lights,

Dental Lights, Sensors and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 86: Europe Historic Review for Medical Fiber Optics by

Application - Endoscopes, Lasers, Surgical Lights, Dental

Lights, Sensors and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 87: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Medical Fiber Optics

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Endoscopes, Lasers, Surgical Lights, Dental Lights, Sensors and

Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 88: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Medical Fiber

Optics by End-Use - Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory

Surgical Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 89: Europe Historic Review for Medical Fiber Optics by

End-Use - Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical

Centers and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 90: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Medical Fiber Optics

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,

Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 91: France Current & Future Analysis for Medical Fiber

Optics by Fiber Type - Pure Silica Fiber, Polycrystalline Fiber

and Polymer Optical - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 92: France Historic Review for Medical Fiber Optics by

Fiber Type - Pure Silica Fiber, Polycrystalline Fiber and

Polymer Optical Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 93: France 15-Year Perspective for Medical Fiber Optics

by Fiber Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pure

Silica Fiber, Polycrystalline Fiber and Polymer Optical for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 94: France Current & Future Analysis for Medical Fiber

Optics by Application - Endoscopes, Lasers, Surgical Lights,

Dental Lights, Sensors and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 95: France Historic Review for Medical Fiber Optics by

Application - Endoscopes, Lasers, Surgical Lights, Dental

Lights, Sensors and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 96: France 15-Year Perspective for Medical Fiber Optics

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Endoscopes, Lasers, Surgical Lights, Dental Lights, Sensors and

Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 97: France Current & Future Analysis for Medical Fiber

Optics by End-Use - Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory

Surgical Centers and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 98: France Historic Review for Medical Fiber Optics by

End-Use - Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical

Centers and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 99: France 15-Year Perspective for Medical Fiber Optics

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,

Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 100: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Medical Fiber



