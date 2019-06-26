The Global Market for Medical Packaging Films, 2019
Jun 26, 2019, 15:15 ET
DUBLIN, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Medical Packaging Films Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Medical Packaging Films Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.
Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include high price increase in the expenditure of healthcare facilities, growth in incidences of chronic conditions, and recent technological developments in medical packaging films.
This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2027. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.
With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants, and the future investors.
The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as US, Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.
This report provides data tables, includes charts and graphs for visual analysis.
Report Highlights
- The report provides a detailed analysis of current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities
- Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers
- Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries
- Key developments and strategies observed in the market
- Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends
- In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players
- Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027
- Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments
Key Topics Covered
1 Market Outline
1.1 Research Methodology
1.2 Market Trends
1.3 Regulatory Factors
1.4 Product Analysis
1.5 Application Analysis
1.6 End User Analysis
1.7 Strategic Benchmarking
1.8 Opportunity Analysis
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
3.1 Current Trends
3.1.1 High Price Increase in the Expenditure of Healthcare Facilities
3.1.2 Growth in Incidences of Chronic Conditions
3.1.3 Recent Technological Developments in Medical Packaging Films
3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Constraints
3.4 Industry Attractiveness
4 Medical Packaging Films Market, By Material
4.1 Oxides
4.2 Aluminum
4.3 Plastic
4.3.1 Polystyrene
4.3.2 Polypropylene
4.3.3 Polyamide
4.3.4 Polyethylene
4.3.5 Other Plastics
4.3.5.1 Polyvinyl chloride (PVC)
4.3.5.2 Polyvinylidenechloride(PVDC)
4.4 Other Materials
5 Medical Packaging Films Market, By Product
5.1 Co-extruded Films
5.2 Formable Films
5.2.1 Cold Formable Films
5.2.2 Thermo Formable Films
5.3 High Barrier Films
5.3.1 Metallized Film
5.3.2 Coated Film
6 Medical Packaging Films Market, By Application
6.1 Lidding
6.2 Sachets
6.3 Tubes
6.4 Blister Packs
6.5 Bags & Pouches
6.5.1 Biomedical Bags
6.5.2 Drainage Bags
6.5.3 Blood Bags
6.5.4 Parenteral Nutrition Bags
6.5.5 Other Bags & Pouches
6.6 Other Applications
7 Medical Packaging Films Market, By End User
7.1 Pharmaceutical
7.2 Medical Device
8 Medical Packaging Films Market, By Geography
8.1 North America
8.1.1 US
8.1.2 Canada
8.1.3 Mexico
8.2 Europe
8.2.1 France
8.2.2 Germany
8.2.3 Italy
8.2.4 Spain
8.2.5 UK
8.2.6 Rest of Europe
8.3 Asia Pacific
8.3.1 China
8.3.2 Japan
8.3.3 India
8.3.4 Australia
8.3.5 New Zealand
8.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific
8.4 Middle East
8.4.1 Saudi Arabia
8.4.2 UAE
8.4.3 Rest of Middle East
8.5 Latin America
8.5.1 Argentina
8.5.2 Brazil
8.5.3 Rest of Latin America
8.6 Rest of the World (RoW)
8.6.1 South Africa
8.6.2 Others
9 Key Player Activities
9.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
9.2 Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaborations and Agreements
9.3 Product Launch & Expansions
9.4 Other Activities
10 Leading Companies
10.1 Weigao Group
10.2 DowDuPont
10.3 Wipak Group
10.4 3M
10.5 Covestro AG
10.6 Renolit
10.7 Glenroy
10.8 Polycine GmbH
10.9 Tekra Corporation
10.10 Berry Global Group
10.11 Amcor
10.12 Toray Industries Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k8gjwh
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article