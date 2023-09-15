DUBLIN, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Market for Nanocoatings 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Nanocoatings are thin film coatings ranging from a few nanometers to microns in thickness that leverage nanomaterials to enhance properties like corrosion resistance, wear resistance, conductivity, flame retardancy, antibacterialism and a wide range of other functionalities. Major types include anti-corrosion, anti-fingerprint, self-cleaning, thermal barrier, UV-resistant, antimicrobial, hydrophobic, oleophobic, anti-scratch, anti-fogging, and conductive nanocoatings.

The use of advanced, protective nanocoatings to mitigate bacteria, viruses, static, fouling and environmental damage is growing. Conductive coatings are also finding wide application in energy (mainly batteries) and electronics markets and making significant inroads in healthcare, filtration membrane and hygiene markets. Major market opportunities exist in photocatalytic, antimicrobial, battery, antistatic, food packaging, and waterproof electronics coatings. Nanocoatings are considered safe, non-toxic, and eco-friendly while outperforming traditional coatings.

Markets for nanocoatings covered include:

Aviation and aerospace (Thermal protection, Icing prevention, Conductive and anti-static, Corrosion resistant, Insect contamination).

Automotive (Anti-scratch nanocoatings, Conductive coatings, Hydrophobic and oleophobic, Anti-fof, Anti-corrosion, UV-resistance, Thermal barrier, Flame retardant, Anti-fingerprint , Anti-bacterial and Self-healing).

Buildings and construction (Antimicrobial and antiviral coatings in building interiors, Antimicrobial paint, Protective coatings for glass, concrete and other construction materials, Photocatalytic nano-TiO2 coatings, Anti-graffiti, UV-protection, Smart glass, solar windows).

Consumer electronics (Transparent functional coatings, Anti-reflective coatings for displays, Waterproof coatings, Conductive nanocoatings and films, Anti-fingerprint, Anti-abrasion, Conductive, Self-healing consumer electronic device coatings)

Household care and lifestyle (Self-cleaning and easy-to-clean, Antimicrobial, Food preparation and processing, Indoor pollutants and air quality)

Marine (Anti-corrosion, Abrasion resistance, Chemical resistance, Fouling control)

Medical and healthcare (Anti-fouling coatings, Anti-microbial, anti-viral and infection control, Omniphobic device coatings (e.g. hearing aids), Medical textiles, Nanosilver, Medical device coatings, Light activated Titanium dioxide nanocoatings)

Military and defence (Uniforms, Military equipment, Chemical and biological protection, Decontamination, Thermal barrier, EMI/ESD Shielding, Anti-reflection)

Packaging (Edible coatings, Barrier films, Anti-microbial, Biobased and active packaging)

Textiles and apparel (Protective textiles, UV-resistant textile coatings, Conductive coatings, Antimicrobial)

Energy (Wind energy, Solar, Anti-reflection, Gas turbine coatings 375)

Oil and gas (Anti-corrosion pipelines, Drilling)

Tools and machining.

Anti-counterfeiting.

Report contents include:

Production and synthesis methods.

Market analysis by nanocoatings types and end user markets

Industry collaborations and licensing agreements.

Analysis of types of nanomaterials used in nanocoatings.

Global revenues, historical and forecast to 2034, by type, end user market and regional markets.

491 company profiles. Companies profiled include Aculon, Alchemy, Coval Technologies, Deepsmartech, FendX Technologies, Forge Nano, HZO, NEO Battery Materials, Nfinite Nanotechnology Inc., Swift Coat, Tesla Nanocoatings and 3E Nano, Inc. Profiles include company description, products, target markets and contact details. Nanocoatings companies no longer trading are also covered.

