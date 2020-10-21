NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global market for Osteoporosis Therapeutics is projected to reach US$13.3 billion by 2025, driven by rising awareness over the growing problem of osteoporosis and the ensuing emphasis on early diagnosis and treatment. With the percentage share of people aged 60 plus in the global population mix forecast to reach 21.5% from the current 12.7%, burden of osteoporosis will increase significantly accounting for over 75% of all fractures among the elderly. Although largely preventable, fractures result in long-term injuries, severe pain, long-term disability and high mortality. In the Europe, India, Japan and the United States over 150 million people live with osteoporosis, a number poised to rise significantly in the coming years. Medical emphasis on prevention and early diagnosis will therefore gain prominence providing the cornerstone for growth in the market. As losses in bone mineral density (BMD) is high in the elderly, aging population remains a key growth catalyst, with the risk of osteoporotic hip, vertebral and wrist fracture tripling with age. Economic burden of osteoporotic fractures (OFs) will grow bigger in sync with the aging population growth from 729.3 million people in the age group 65+ in 2020 to over 852.5 million by 2025. The cost of long-term disability from osteoporosis is huge since over 25% of elderly suffering from hip fracture will require permanent nursing home care. Also driving prevalence rates are factors such as rising incidence of vitamin D deficiencies, anorexia nervosa, growing cancer epidemic and increase in the number of patients undergoing chemotherapy and/or using glucocorticoids both of which tend to accelerate the loss of bone mineral density.







The scenario offers a robust outlook for osteoporosis therapeutics. Osteoporosis therapeutics are mainly targeted at reducing the risk of fractures, and are categorized into two main drug categories, named antiresorptive or anabolic. Antiresorptive drugs reduce bone resorption and include mainly bisphosphonates, estrogens, estrogen agonist/ antagonists [EAAs], calcitonin, and denosumab. Anabolic drugs work by increasing bone formation and include teriparatide. Few of the approved drugs for osteoporosis include EVISTA (Selective Estrogen-Receptor Modulator (SERM); DUAVIVE (Estrogen and Selective Estrogen-Receptor Modulator (SERM); FORTEO (Parathyroid Hormone); ACLASTA/ACTONEL (Bisphosphonates); PROLIA (RANK ligand inhibitor); CLIMARA (Hormonal Therapy

Transdermal). Bisphosphonates represent the largest category of drugs for the treatment of osteoporosis and is recommended as the first line of treatment for the prevention of osteoporosis in postmenopausal women, men, and GIO patients. The market also stands to benefit from growing movement in the medical community over the need for further research for safe use of long-term osteoporosis drug therapies for fracture prevention. This will help attract funding support and will speed up the development of new treatments. The United States and Europe represent large markets worldwide with a combined share of 67.2% of the market. China ranks as the fastest growing market with a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period supported by attractive reimbursement policies. The national health system and private insurers together reimburse over 75% to 875% of inpatient osteoporosis treatments and 35% to 45% of outpatient care. Traditional Chinese medicine enjoys over is 80% reimbursement.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

A Prelude to Osteoporosis

Growing Geriatric Population and Rising Incidence of

Osteoporosis Drive the Global Osteoporosis Market

Developed Regions Dominate the Global Market, Developing to

Witness Fastest Growth

Bisphosphonates - The Largest Category of Drugs for Treating

Osteoporosis

Approved Drugs for Treatment of Osteoporosis

Select Recent Osteoporosis Drug Approvals

Global Competitor Market Shares

Osteoporosis Therapeutics Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide by Leading Players (in %): 2018

Sales of Leading Osteoporosis Therapeutics: 2018

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Incidence of Osteoporosis Augurs Well for Osteoporosis

Therapeutics

Global Osteoporosis Prevalence by Country/Region (2012 & 2022P):

Number of People with Osteoporosis in Millions for US, EU,

Japan, China and India

% of Women Affected by Osteoporosis

Osteoporosis - Factsheet

Osteoporosis in Men

Rising Geriatric Population and the Associated Bone Health

Issues to Drive Market Gains

Global Population of 65+ Individuals (In 000s) by Region for

the Years 2015, 2020 & 2025

Rising Prevalence of Osteoporosis in Post-menopausal Women

Propels Market Growth

Changing Lifestyle Impacting Bone Health

Recommended Daily Intake of Calcium and Vitamin D

Increasing Awareness Related to Osteoporosis Care

New Product Launches Foster Market Growth



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

