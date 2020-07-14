NEW YORK, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global market for Packaging Machinery is projected to reach US$51.5 billion by 2025, driven by the economic value generated by packaging for industrial and consumer goods; and growing interest in robotic packaging automation against a backdrop of growing competition in the FMCG industry and the ensuing pressure to accelerate time-to-market. With increasing purchasing power and consumer spending among the expanding base of middle class population in emerging countries, the FMCG industry is characterized by globalization of brands, expanding footprint smaller unorganized players, overcrowding of me-too brands; intensifying competition, pricing pressures, and greater need for faster product innovations and launches. All of these factors push up the importance of time-to-market and its role in influencing market competitiveness. Faster time-to-market or time-to-market acceleration is vital to ensure that innovations reach consumers quickly and the narrowing window of opportunity is optimally leveraged to ensure revenue realization. A key aspect of improving time to market is speeding up the production processes through resource efficiency and flow efficiency. Packaging is a critical part of production which influences resource efficiency and ensuring smooth workflow from one process to another is important to eliminate delays and process efficiencies. Investments in automated packaging machinery have therefore become critical capex expenditure for companies. The market also stands to benefit from increasing investments in packaging engineering science and technology. Packaging remains vital for enhancing product shelf life, enabling traceability and providing product and marketing information.





-In the consumer goods industry, demand is benefiting from the growing demand for processed and packaged foods and beverages as a result of the `on-the-go` lifestyles of time-poor consumers. Advancements in electronics, computing technologies and rising awareness over the inherent benefits of automation have encouraged conventional industries to embrace integrated packaging machinery solutions. Given the advantages of an automated production line, robotic packaging automation is poised to emerge as the future of packaging in the coming years in both primary and secondary packaging applications. Benefits of integrated robotic packaging include reduced production and labor costs; lower risk of personnel injury; elimination of errors and re-working; enhanced productivity, efficiency and accuracy; ability to keep up with production speeds; reduced risk of contamination during the packaging process; additional flexibility, reliability and versatility. Pressure filling & vacuum packing often get a boost in quality and consistency when automated. The shift towards lightweight packaging solutions led by trends such as rising logistics costs and growing environmental awareness are encouraging companies to upgrade their production equipment. Other major trends in the market influencing growth include proliferation of "smart factory" concept and the resulting popularity of highly innovative industry 4.0 enabled packaging machinery; strong demand for coding/ marking/labeling machinery against the backdrop of stringent enforcement of environmental and labeling regulations; rapid adoption of modular packaging machines against the backdrop of strong demand for single serve and smaller package sizes; growing demand for bottled and canned beverages and a parallel increase in opportunities for liquid filling and capping machinery. The United States and Europe represent large markets worldwide with a combined share of 53.2% of the market. China ranks as the fastest growing market with a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period supported by the changing landscape of consumerism in the country; and the Made in China (MIC) 2025 initiative that aims to bring the country's massive manufacturing and production sector into the forefront of global technology competitiveness.





I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Packaging Machinery: An Indispensable Part of the Consumer

Packaged Goods Industry

Packaging Trends Influence Advancements in Packaging Machinery

Outlook

Emerging Countries Offer Strong Growth Prospects

Analysis by Segment

Food Service and Beverages Segments Dominate the Market

Global Packaging Machinery Market (2019E): Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by End-Use Sector

Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Sector - A Growing Market

Leading Exporters of Packaging Machinery

Leading Exporters of Packaging Machinery Worldwide (2019E):

Percentage Share Breakdown of Export Value by Country

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

A Fragmented Marketplace

Packaging Machinery Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019

Consolidation Gains Pace

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Adelphi Packaging Machinery (UK)

Barry-Wehmiller Companies, Inc. (USA)

Accraply (USA)

BW Flexible Systems (UK)

Bradman Lake Group Ltd. (UK)

B&H Labeling Systems (USA)

Belco Packaging Systems, Inc. (USA)

CKD Corp. (Japan)

Coesia SpA (Italy)

Norden Machinery AB (Sweden)

Herma UK Ltd. (UK)

I.M.A. INDUSTRIA MACCHINE AUTOMATICHE S.P.A. (Italy)



KHS GmbH (Germany)

Krones AG (Germany)

Lantech (USA)

Loveshaw Corp. (USA)

Newman Labeling Systems, Inc. (USA)

Ocme UK Ltd. (UK)

Orion Packaging Systems (USA)

Robert Bosch Packaging Technology GmbH (Germany)

SIG Combibloc (Switzerland)

Signode Industrial Group LLC (USA)

Tetra Laval International S.A (Switzerland)

Sidel SA (Switzerland)

Tetra Pak Inc. (USA)

Weber Marking Systems (USA)

Winpak Ltd. (Canada)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Need for Packaging Machinery Suppliers to Leverage Disrupting

Trends to Remain in Business

Machinery Manufacturers Prioritize Sustainability to Remain

Competitive

Demand for Flexible Packaging Drives Improvements in VFF Machinery

Servo-based Controls Witness Strong Growth

Packaging Machinery Motors Evolve in Design Terms Enhancing

Machine Performance

Flexible Packaging Advancements Fuel Demand for Innovative

Packaging Machinery

Emerging Clean Packaging Trend Poised to Transform Machinery

Market

E-Commerce Leads to New Design Introductions

Global e-Commerce as a Percentage (%) of Total Retail Sales:

(2016-2024)

E-Commerce Sales as a Percentage (%) of Total Retail Sales by

Country: 2019

Industry 4.0 Brings in a New Era

PackML Sets the Platform for Packaging Machines in Industry 4.0

Environment

Smart Sensors Offer Big Data Benefits

Automated Packaging Machinery Displays Strong Growth

Robotics to Become an Integral Part of Packaging Systems

Modular Packaging Systems Address Consumer Demand for Changing

Packaging Formats

Surge in Demand for Integrated Packaging Lines

Automatic Stand-Up Pouch Filling Machines Grow in Demand

Rise in Demand for Simple Machinery

Trends in Pharmaceutical Sector Drive the Need for

Collaboration between Industry and Equipment Providers

OEE Makes Way into the Pharma Sector

Global Prescription Drug Sales in US$ Billion: 2010-2024

Serialization Drives New Design Developments in Pharma Sector

Changing Trends Drive Inspection Machinery Upgrades

Case Packaging Machinery Evolves to Meet Cost Constraints

Demand for Aseptic Packaging Machinery on Rise

Labeling Legislations Drive Coding/Marking/Labeling Machinery

Digitalization Simplifies Labeling Process

Retail Ready Packaging (RRP) Markets Inject Growth

END-USE ANALYSIS

Food Processing and Packaging Sector

Global Packaged Food Sales in US$ Trillion: 2014-2024

Trends Impacting Packaging Machinery

Rise in Demand for Products that offer Convenience

Launch of Healthy and Nutritious Snacks for Active Lifestyle

Rise in Premium Packaging and Specialty Stores

Regulations for Coding and Enhanced Informational Printing

SKU Proliferation Pushes Demand for Versatile Packaging Machinery

Beverages: The Changing Packaging Mix

Global Packaged Beverages Market by Material Type (2019E):

Percentage Share Breakdown by Beverage Volume

Global Consumption of Packaged Beverages by Type (2019 & 2025):

Percentage Share Breakdown by Volume

Pharmaceuticals: A Lucrative Market

Major Growth Driver

Blister Packaging on Rise in the Pharmaceutical Sector

Cosmetic Packaging Machinery Registers Strong Growth

Global Cosmetic Packaging Market (2019E): Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales Value by Material

MACRO GROWTH DRIVERS

Global Economy Growth to Impact Near-term Outlook

Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country /

Region for the Years 2017 through 2020

Growing Population: A Key Driver

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the

Years 2018, 2025, 2040, and 2050

Aging Population and Millennial Generation Consumers : Playing

a Role in Industry Transition

Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million

by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

Millennial Population as a Percentage (%) of Total Population

in Developing Countries: 2018

Rapid Pace of Urbanization Spur Opportunities

World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of

Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950,

1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050

Rising Middle Class Population Propels Sales

Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the

Years 2020, 2025 and 2030

Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the

Years 2020, 2025, 2030

Changing Lifestyles & Demographics Continue To Trigger Growth

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Packaging Machinery

Types of Packaging Machinery

A. Bottling Line Machinery

Case Forming Machinery

Form-Fill-Seal (FFS) Machines

Filling & Dosing Machinery

Cartoning Machines

Coding/Marking/Labeling Machinery

Palletizing Machinery

Miscellaneous Packaging Machinery

Accessories & Parts

Wrapping/Bundling Machinery



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04838503/?utm_source=PRN



