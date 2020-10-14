The global market for Plant Biostimulants is projected to reach US$3.8 billion by 2025
The global market for Plant Biostimulants is projected to reach US$3.8 billion by 2025, driven by the growing focus of governments worldwide to reduce agriculture`s growing carbon footprint and make it more sustainable. This goal comes against the backdrop of the challenges involved in feeding a growing global population. As pressure on food production and crop yields increase, there is an even greater need to make agriculture more resilient and efficient in an eco-friendly manner. Comprising of both natural and biosynthetic substances, plant biostimulants offer a green way forward in this direction by promising to reduce and eventually eliminate dependence on toxic and environmentally polluting chemical fertilizers. Benefits offered by plant biostimulants include enhanced plant tolerance to abiotic stresses; natural enhancement of a plant`s metabolism for better quality yield; more efficient nutrient assimilation, absorption, translocation and use; and enhanced soil fertility. A majority of biostimulants available today are biosynthetic as they are extracted from plant and animal sources and processed in a laboratory with engineered biosynthetic production methods that mimics pathways/processes modeled after chemicals reactions in living organisms. For example are all waste-derived biostimulants i.e. protein hydrolysates (PHs) that include polypeptides, oligopeptides, and amino acids which are manufactured from hydrolyzed protein-rich waste; and other preparations such as enzymes, micronutrients, and other compounds manufactured as a result of chemical or enzymatic hydrolysis. Natural biostimulants are an emerging group of plant biostimulants defined as the use of microorganism such as fungi and bacteria. Popular fungi used as biostimulants include Glomus intraradices; Trichoderma atroviride; Trichoderma reesei; and Heteroconium chaetospira, among others. Bacteria, fungi and yeasts have the ability to promote plant growth by enabling biocontrol of plant pathogen that retard growth. These microorganisms produce hormone-like substances that positively influence biological processes that regulate plant physiology, metabolism, morphology and interactions within the agroecosystem. Continuous research in the area of soil based organisms is enabling greater understanding of the complex world of bacteria leading to the development of new categories of microbiome ecosystem. "Crop probiotics" are now poised to emerge into powerful new plant biostimulants solutions
A major factor influencing growth in the market is the projected increase in demand for organic foods to over US$300 billion by 2022 and a parallel rise in organic farming area to a record high of 75 million hectares by 2020. Expected global population growth to over 8.5 billion by 2030 brings special focus on food security, crop productivity and yields. In addition, the growing CO2 footprint of fertilizers is raising concerns forcing the regulatory authorities to crack down on indiscriminate use of fertilizers. A case in point is the growing CO2 Footprint of Ammonium Nitrate, the most common chemical fertilizer. The use of this fertilizer accounts for the largest share of emissions, approximately 40%, during its production and use. The proposed imposition of agriculture carbon tax in several developed countries worldwide is additionally encouraging robust penetration of environmentally friendly farming practices in world`s farms. For instance, over 35% of farming practices worldwide is based on eco-friendly approaches. In response to the growing need for eco-friendly solutions, investments in plant science is growing as measured by projected spending on agricultural biotechnology which is projected to reach US$60 billion by 2024. All of these factors combine to provide robust growth opportunities for plant biostimulants. Interestingly, growth in hydroponics is driving increased demand for seaweed extracts. The growing trend towards greenhouse horticulture as an intensive farming method to grow crops with less water, artificially managed temperature and protected from natural climatic and environmental conditions will also spur growth of biostimulants such as protein hydrolysates, humic and fulvic acids. The United States, Europe and Latin America represent large markets worldwide with a combined share of 72.5% of the market. China ranks as the fastest growing market with a CAGR of 14.2% over the analysis period supported by the fact that the country ranks as the world`s largest agrarian economy backed with strong policy level support for the adoption of environment friendly agricultural inputs. The Chinese government focuses on farmer education to enhance awareness over crop economics and risk management and stay abreast of new developments in technology, science and business.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Plant Biostimulants: The Organic Future of Global Agri Industry
Lack of Standard Definition: A Major Challenge
Outlook
Regional Market Analysis
Europe Dominates the Global Biostimulants Market
Developing Markets to Register the Fastest Growth
Foliar Leads the Biostimulant Application, Seed Treatment to
Exhibit Fastest Growth
Challenges Impeding Adoption of Biostimulants
Regulatory Hurdles
Issues Related to Storage and Outcomes
Grower Education and Returns on Investments Critical for Adoption
Growth Hindered by Lack of Thorough Research
Technical Challenges Pose Obstacles
Increasing Orientation to Boost Agricultural Production Fuels
Biostimulant Market
Competition
Market Characterized by Fragmentation
More Companies Venture into the Biostimulants Space
Strong Growth Prospects Compel Manufacturers to Globalize
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Acadian Seaplants Limited (Canada)
BASF SE (Germany)
Bayer AG (Germany)
Biolchim S.p.A. (Italy)
Isagro SpA (Italy)
ITALPOLLINA S.p.A (Italy)
Koppert Biological Systems (Netherlands)
Novozymes A/S (Denmark )
UPL Limited (India)
Valagro SpA (Italy)
Yara International ASA (Norway)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Ensuring Food Security for Expanding World Population - A Way
Forward
Global Population Estimates (in Billion): 2000-2050
World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the
Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100
Food Demand Worldwide: Demand Growth in Million Tonnes for
Cereals and Sugar in Select Regions for the Period 2008-2017
and 2018-2027
Global Crop Production by Crop Type (in Million Metric Tons):
2017-2020
Shrinking Arable Land Drives Demand for Biostimulants
Loss of Arable Land Exerts Immense Pressure on Yields Per Acre:
Global Availability of Arable Land in Hectares Per Person for
the Years 1990, 2000, 2018 and 2020
Arable Land Worldwide as a % of Total Land Area for the Years
1990, 2000, 2018 and 2020
Farm Size Distribution Worldwide: Percentage Breakdown of Farm
Land by Size and Region
Climate Change Adds Fuel to the Already Burning Issue of Food
Security, Driving the Demand for Biostimulants
World of Change Characterized by Rising Surface Temperatures on
Earth & its Negative Impact on Agriculture Increases the Need
to use Biostimulants: Average Global Surface Temperature (In
Degrees Fahrenheit) for the Years 1940, 2000 and 2020
Drive Towards Sustainable Agriculture Places Emphasis on
Biostimulants
Biostimulants Complement the Growth in Organic Farming
Global Demand for Organic Food Products (in US$ Billion):
2015-2025
Global Organic Agricultural Land in Million Hectares for the
Years 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018
Global Agricultural Land Under Organic Farming (in Hectares and %
Share): 2000-2017
Global Percentage Distribution of Organic Farmland by Region: 2017
Demand for High-Value Crops Offer Strong Growth Opportunities
for Plant Biostimulants
Global Biostimulants Market by Crop Type (in % Share)
Growing Applications to Expand Market Value
Industry Witnesses Investment Growth in Biostimulants Space
Focus on Innovation to Steer Market Growth
Companies Turn to New Strategies to Source Biostimulants
Hydroponics and Biostimulants: A Promising Strategy for
Production of High-Quality Food
Amino Acids: A Key Segment
Functions of Amino Acids as Biostimulant in Plants
Select Commercially Available Biostimulant Amino Acids
Seaweed Extracts Exhibit Strong Potential for Growth
Select ANE Extracts and their Plant Growth Function
Microbial Biostimulants Exhibit Strong Growth Potential
Soil Biostimulants Present Attractive Opportunities to
Participants
Biostimulants Playing a Key Role in Combating Abiotic Stress
Impact of Biostimulants on Reducing Abiotic/Biotic Stress by
Crop Plant
PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Biostimulants: Definition
Types of Biostimulants
Based on Type of Active Ingredient
Amino Acids
Humic Acid
Fulvic Acid
Seaweed Extracts
Others
Protein Hydrolysates
By Mode of Application
Biostimulants by Crop Type
Biostimulant Types and their Effects on Plants
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05842195/?utm_source=PRN
