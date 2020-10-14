NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --



The global market for Plant Biostimulants is projected to reach US$3.8 billion by 2025, driven by the growing focus of governments worldwide to reduce agriculture`s growing carbon footprint and make it more sustainable. This goal comes against the backdrop of the challenges involved in feeding a growing global population. As pressure on food production and crop yields increase, there is an even greater need to make agriculture more resilient and efficient in an eco-friendly manner. Comprising of both natural and biosynthetic substances, plant biostimulants offer a green way forward in this direction by promising to reduce and eventually eliminate dependence on toxic and environmentally polluting chemical fertilizers. Benefits offered by plant biostimulants include enhanced plant tolerance to abiotic stresses; natural enhancement of a plant`s metabolism for better quality yield; more efficient nutrient assimilation, absorption, translocation and use; and enhanced soil fertility. A majority of biostimulants available today are biosynthetic as they are extracted from plant and animal sources and processed in a laboratory with engineered biosynthetic production methods that mimics pathways/processes modeled after chemicals reactions in living organisms. For example are all waste-derived biostimulants i.e. protein hydrolysates (PHs) that include polypeptides, oligopeptides, and amino acids which are manufactured from hydrolyzed protein-rich waste; and other preparations such as enzymes, micronutrients, and other compounds manufactured as a result of chemical or enzymatic hydrolysis. Natural biostimulants are an emerging group of plant biostimulants defined as the use of microorganism such as fungi and bacteria. Popular fungi used as biostimulants include Glomus intraradices; Trichoderma atroviride; Trichoderma reesei; and Heteroconium chaetospira, among others. Bacteria, fungi and yeasts have the ability to promote plant growth by enabling biocontrol of plant pathogen that retard growth. These microorganisms produce hormone-like substances that positively influence biological processes that regulate plant physiology, metabolism, morphology and interactions within the agroecosystem. Continuous research in the area of soil based organisms is enabling greater understanding of the complex world of bacteria leading to the development of new categories of microbiome ecosystem. "Crop probiotics" are now poised to emerge into powerful new plant biostimulants solutions







A major factor influencing growth in the market is the projected increase in demand for organic foods to over US$300 billion by 2022 and a parallel rise in organic farming area to a record high of 75 million hectares by 2020. Expected global population growth to over 8.5 billion by 2030 brings special focus on food security, crop productivity and yields. In addition, the growing CO2 footprint of fertilizers is raising concerns forcing the regulatory authorities to crack down on indiscriminate use of fertilizers. A case in point is the growing CO2 Footprint of Ammonium Nitrate, the most common chemical fertilizer. The use of this fertilizer accounts for the largest share of emissions, approximately 40%, during its production and use. The proposed imposition of agriculture carbon tax in several developed countries worldwide is additionally encouraging robust penetration of environmentally friendly farming practices in world`s farms. For instance, over 35% of farming practices worldwide is based on eco-friendly approaches. In response to the growing need for eco-friendly solutions, investments in plant science is growing as measured by projected spending on agricultural biotechnology which is projected to reach US$60 billion by 2024. All of these factors combine to provide robust growth opportunities for plant biostimulants. Interestingly, growth in hydroponics is driving increased demand for seaweed extracts. The growing trend towards greenhouse horticulture as an intensive farming method to grow crops with less water, artificially managed temperature and protected from natural climatic and environmental conditions will also spur growth of biostimulants such as protein hydrolysates, humic and fulvic acids. The United States, Europe and Latin America represent large markets worldwide with a combined share of 72.5% of the market. China ranks as the fastest growing market with a CAGR of 14.2% over the analysis period supported by the fact that the country ranks as the world`s largest agrarian economy backed with strong policy level support for the adoption of environment friendly agricultural inputs. The Chinese government focuses on farmer education to enhance awareness over crop economics and risk management and stay abreast of new developments in technology, science and business.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Plant Biostimulants: The Organic Future of Global Agri Industry

Lack of Standard Definition: A Major Challenge

Outlook

Regional Market Analysis

Europe Dominates the Global Biostimulants Market

Developing Markets to Register the Fastest Growth

Foliar Leads the Biostimulant Application, Seed Treatment to

Exhibit Fastest Growth

Challenges Impeding Adoption of Biostimulants

Regulatory Hurdles

Issues Related to Storage and Outcomes

Grower Education and Returns on Investments Critical for Adoption

Growth Hindered by Lack of Thorough Research

Technical Challenges Pose Obstacles

Increasing Orientation to Boost Agricultural Production Fuels

Biostimulant Market

Competition

Market Characterized by Fragmentation

More Companies Venture into the Biostimulants Space

Strong Growth Prospects Compel Manufacturers to Globalize



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Acadian Seaplants Limited (Canada)

BASF SE (Germany)

Bayer AG (Germany)

Biolchim S.p.A. (Italy)

Isagro SpA (Italy)

ITALPOLLINA S.p.A (Italy)

Koppert Biological Systems (Netherlands)

Novozymes A/S (Denmark )

UPL Limited (India)

Valagro SpA (Italy)

Yara International ASA (Norway)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Ensuring Food Security for Expanding World Population - A Way

Forward

Global Population Estimates (in Billion): 2000-2050

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the

Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100

Food Demand Worldwide: Demand Growth in Million Tonnes for

Cereals and Sugar in Select Regions for the Period 2008-2017

and 2018-2027

Global Crop Production by Crop Type (in Million Metric Tons):

2017-2020

Shrinking Arable Land Drives Demand for Biostimulants

Loss of Arable Land Exerts Immense Pressure on Yields Per Acre:

Global Availability of Arable Land in Hectares Per Person for

the Years 1990, 2000, 2018 and 2020

Arable Land Worldwide as a % of Total Land Area for the Years

1990, 2000, 2018 and 2020

Farm Size Distribution Worldwide: Percentage Breakdown of Farm

Land by Size and Region

Climate Change Adds Fuel to the Already Burning Issue of Food

Security, Driving the Demand for Biostimulants

World of Change Characterized by Rising Surface Temperatures on

Earth & its Negative Impact on Agriculture Increases the Need

to use Biostimulants: Average Global Surface Temperature (In

Degrees Fahrenheit) for the Years 1940, 2000 and 2020

Drive Towards Sustainable Agriculture Places Emphasis on

Biostimulants

Biostimulants Complement the Growth in Organic Farming

Global Demand for Organic Food Products (in US$ Billion):

2015-2025

Global Organic Agricultural Land in Million Hectares for the

Years 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018

Global Agricultural Land Under Organic Farming (in Hectares and %

Share): 2000-2017

Global Percentage Distribution of Organic Farmland by Region: 2017

Demand for High-Value Crops Offer Strong Growth Opportunities

for Plant Biostimulants

Global Biostimulants Market by Crop Type (in % Share)

Growing Applications to Expand Market Value

Industry Witnesses Investment Growth in Biostimulants Space

Focus on Innovation to Steer Market Growth

Companies Turn to New Strategies to Source Biostimulants

Hydroponics and Biostimulants: A Promising Strategy for

Production of High-Quality Food

Amino Acids: A Key Segment

Functions of Amino Acids as Biostimulant in Plants

Select Commercially Available Biostimulant Amino Acids

Seaweed Extracts Exhibit Strong Potential for Growth

Select ANE Extracts and their Plant Growth Function

Microbial Biostimulants Exhibit Strong Growth Potential

Soil Biostimulants Present Attractive Opportunities to

Participants

Biostimulants Playing a Key Role in Combating Abiotic Stress

Impact of Biostimulants on Reducing Abiotic/Biotic Stress by

Crop Plant

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Biostimulants: Definition

Types of Biostimulants

Based on Type of Active Ingredient

Amino Acids

Humic Acid

Fulvic Acid

Seaweed Extracts

Others

Protein Hydrolysates

By Mode of Application

Biostimulants by Crop Type

Biostimulant Types and their Effects on Plants



