The Global Market for Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) 2024-2035: Focus on End-of-Life Options for Bioplastics (Recyclability, Biodegradability)

The Global Market for Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) 2024-2035 report provides a comprehensive analysis of these biopolymers in the global plastics and bioplastics market. It covers production and demand trends, industry drivers, key producers, applications across packaging, medical, and other sectors, regional outlook, SWOT analysis, and profiles of leading companies.

The report examines current production volumes and future demand projections out to 2035. It analyzes growth opportunities, drivers, and challenges for biobased and sustainable plastics. Detailed demand analysis is provided by key end-use markets including packaging, textiles, automotive, electronics, consumer goods, and more.

Extensive coverage is provided on polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHAs), a promising new class of microbial biopolymers. Market overview, production methods, types, properties, applications in packaging, medical, and other industries, along with profiles of major PHA producers are included.

The competitive landscape outlines the market shares and production capacities of leading global manufacturers of bio-based plastics including Braskem, Total Corbion, Danimer Scientific, Neste, BASF, Dow, Novamont, Mitsubishi Chemicals, Indorama Ventures, CJ Biomaterials, Paques Biomaterials and many others.

Report contents include:

Global production and future demand forecasts for bioplastics out to 2035

Drivers, trends and developments in the bioplastics market

Types of bioplastics - bio-based, biodegradable, PHA, PBS, PLA etc.

In-depth coverage of polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) market

PHA production processes, properties, applications

PHA demand analysis by end-use markets - packaging, medical, textiles, automotive, 3D printing etc.

Profiles of major PHA manufacturers and production capacities

Competitive landscape of global bioplastics producers

SWOT analysis of PHA market

Applications in packaging - food packaging, bags, containers, bottles

Use in agriculture - mulch films, grow bags

Demand trends in key regions - North America , Europe , Asia Pacific

, , Challenges and growth opportunities for bioplastics

Comparison of bioplastics with conventional plastics

Assessment of bioplastics by sustainability metrics

Technologies and innovations in bioplastics

Regulatory landscape and government policies impacting demand

End-of-life options for bioplastics - recyclability, biodegradability

Key Topics Covered:

1 THE GLOBAL PLASTICS AND BIOPLASTICS MARKETS

1.1 Global production of plastics

1.2 The importance of plastic

1.3 Issues with plastics use

1.4 Policy and regulations

1.5 The circular economy

1.6 Market trends

1.7 Drivers for recent growth in bioplastics in packaging

1.8 Global production to 2035

1.9 Main producers and global production capacities

1.9.1 Producers

1.9.2 By biobased and sustainable plastic type

1.9.3 By region

1.10 Global demand for biobased and sustainable plastics, by market

1.11 The PHA market

1.11.1 Market overview

1.11.2 PHA industry developments 2020-2024



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 TYPES OF BIOPLASTICS

3.1 Bio-based or renewable plastics

3.1.1 Drop-in bio-based plastics

3.1.2 Novel bio-based plastics

3.2 Biodegradable and compostable plastics

3.2.1 Biodegradability

3.2.2 Compostability

3.3 Advantages and disadvantages

3.4 Types of Bio-based and/or Biodegradable Plastics

3.5 Market leaders by biobased and/or biodegradable plastic types

3.6 Conventional polymer materials used in packaging

3.6.1 Polyolefins: Polypropylene and polyethylene

3.6.2 PET and other polyester polymers

3.6.3 Renewable and bio-based polymers for packaging

3.7 Comparison of synthetic fossil-based and bio-based polymers

3.8 End-of-life treatment of bioplastics



4 THE GLOBAL POLYHYDROXYALKANOATES MARKET (PHA)

4.1 Synthesis and production processes

4.2 Types

4.2.1 PHB

4.2.2 PHBV

4.3 Commercially available PHAs

4.4 Markets for PHAs

4.4.1 Packaging

4.4.1.1 Market overview

4.4.1.2 Applications

4.4.1.2.1 Vials, bottles, and containers

4.4.1.2.2 Disposable items and household goods

4.4.1.2.3 Food packaging

4.4.1.2.4 Wet wipes and diapers

4.4.2 Cosmetics

4.4.2.1 Market overview

4.4.2.2 Applications

4.4.2.2.1 Oils, waxes, emollients

4.4.2.2.2 PHA microspheres

4.4.3 Biomedical

4.4.3.1 Market overview

4.4.3.1.1 Tissue engineering

4.4.3.1.2 Drug delivery

4.4.4 Agriculture

4.4.4.1 Market overview

4.4.4.1.1 Mulch film

4.4.4.1.2 Grow bags

4.4.5 Textiles

4.4.5.1 Market overview

4.4.5.2 Applications

4.4.6 3D printing

4.4.6.1 Market overview

4.4.6.2 Applications

4.5 SWOT analysis

4.6 Producers and production capacities

4.7 Global Production capacities and consumption to 2033 (tonnes)

4.7.1 Total

4.7.2 By region

4.7.3 Global demand, by market

5 COMPANY PROFILES

Braskem

Coca-Cola

Total Corbion

Danimer Scientific

Neste

BASF

Dow

Novamont

Mitsubishi Chemicals

Indorama Ventures

CJ Biomaterials

Paques Biomaterials

REGEN

