The Global Market for Recruitment Software to 2022: Market Observes Spate of M&A Deals

Jun 24, 2019, 16:00 ET
DUBLIN, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Recruitment Software: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Recruitment Software in US$ Million.
The Global market is further analyzed by the following Deployment Types:
- On-Premise
- Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)
The report profiles 163 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- ADP, LLC (USA)
- Bullhorn, Inc. (USA)
- CareerBuilder LLC (USA)
- Colleague Software Ltd. (UK)
- Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (USA)
- Erecruit (USA)
- Greenhouse Software, Inc. (USA)
- Haufe Group (Germany)
- IBM (USA)
- iCIMS, Inc. (USA)
- ITS Software Systems Lcmdtd. (UK)
- JazzHR (USA)
- Jobvite, Inc. (USA)
- Main Sequence Technology, Inc. (USA)
- Microdec Plc (UK)
- Newton Software, Inc. (USA)
- Oracle Corporation (USA)
- PeopleFluent (USA)
- Saba Software, Inc. (USA)
- Lumesse (UK)
- SAP SuccessFactors (USA)
- SumTotal Systems, LLC (USA)
- Swiftpro Limited (UK)
- Talentsoft (France)
- Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (USA)
- Workday, Inc. (USA)
Key Topics Covered
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
On-Premise
Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Human Resource Management (HRM): An Introductory Prelude
Core Areas & Functions within the HRM/HCM Landscape: A Snapshot
Recruitment: A Primary HRM Function
Recruitment Software for End-to-End Recruitment Needs of Modern Enterprises
Inefficiencies of Conventional Hiring Methods Build Momentum for Recruitment Software
Key Benefits Offered Drive Wider Adoption
Time-To-Fill Benefits
Unmatched Process Efficiency
Reduced Costs
Steady Growth Projected over the Coming Years
Developed Regions: Key Revenue Contributors
Fast Paced Growth Projected in Asia-Pacific & Developing Regions
Market Prospects Remain Favorable Amid Stable Economy Forecasts
3. MARKET TRENDS & GROWTH DRIVERS
Cloud-based SaaS Model Fuels Stellar Growth
Cloud Services Delivery Model
SMBs Emerge as Primary Consumers of Cloud Recruitment Tools
On-Premise Software to Witness Steady Drop in Demand
Large Enterprises & MNCs Remain the Stronghold for On-Premise Software
Ongoing Changes in Organizational Structure Build a Robust Business Case for Recruitment Software
Waning Image of E-mail in Enterprise Communication Bodes Well
Mobile-Compatibility: The Ongoing Trend
Uptrend in Enterprise Mobility Instigates Demand for Mobile-Friendly Recruitment Technologies
BYOD Funnels Momentum in Enterprise Mobility
Key Factors Encouraging BYOD Trend among Enterprises Ranked by Importance Attached by Enterprises
Select Mobile Apps Used in BYOD Environments
Recruitment Technologies Integrate Social Media Compatibility amid Growing Trend of Social Recruiting
Recruitment Software Helps Enterprises Leverage Big Data HR
Sustained Thrust towards Talent Acquisition Creates Conducive Environment
Unmatched Proficiency in Applicant Tracking Generates Substantial Opportunities
Recruitment Software Enables Recruitment CRM for Candidate Relationship
Candidate Sourcing Effectiveness with Recruitment Software
Interview Scheduling Made Easier
Improved Onboarding of New Hires
Reporting & Analytics for Quality Insights
Employer Branding: The Emerging Application
Trend towards HR Automation Drives HR IT Investments
Shift from ERP Platforms to Pure-Play Recruitment Technologies Builds Robust Momentum
Widespread Adoption of e-Recruitment Generates Parallel Opportunities
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Recruitment Software: Introduction
Key Features
Candidate Sourcing
Resume Management
Job Posting
Candidate & Contact Management
Resume Parsing
Search
Interview & Event Tracking
Types of Recruitment Software
Front Office Recruitment Software
Back Office Recruitment Software
All-In-One Integrated Front Office/Back Office Recruitment Software
Recruitment Software - Deployment Types
On-Premise
Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)
Core Functions
Support All Recruitment Processes of Organizations
Ready to Take Up Larger Roles
Effectively Manage Communication with Job Aspirant
Able to Utilize Social Media Websites for Maintaining Recruitment Profiles
Advantages of Recruitment Software
Disadvantages of Recruitment Software
5. COMPETITIVE SCENARIO
Leading Players in the Recruitment Software Market
Market Observes Spate of M&A Deals
Select M&A Deals in the Global HCM/Recruitment Software Market (2014-2018)
5.1 Focus on Select Global Players
5.2 Product/Service Launches
LinkedIn to Launch Talent Hub ATS
ApplicantStack Announces Integration on ADP Marketplace
iCIMS Launches iCIMS Offer and Prime Connector
ENGAGE Talent to Upgrade ENGAGE AI-Powered Recruiting Platform
Cornerstone OnDemand Rolls Out Cornerstone Frontline
WCN Introduces Predictive Recruiting Scoring Technology
HireXP Launches Recruitment Mobile App
Invenias Rolls Out Next Generation of its Invenias X Cloud Recruitment Platform
Ultimate Software Launches Xander AI Platform and UltiPro Connect
Bullhorn Launches Novo Experience
Oracle Rolls Out New Additions to the Oracle HCM Cloud Portfolio
Freshworks Unveils Freshteam
5.3 Recent Industry Activity
Learning Technologies Snaps Up PeopleFluent
Erecruit, Bond and TempBuddy Consolidate Under Erecruit Brand
Bullhorn Snaps Up Talent Rover and Jobscience
Saba Software Acquires Lumesse
Access Group Acquires Microdec
Workday Snaps Up Rallyteam
Arcoro Acquires InfinityHR
Ultimate Software to Acquire PeopleDoc
HireVue Acquires MindX
Aviont Takes Over Compas Technology
Bullhorn Takes Over Invenias
Mountview Partners Acquires TargetRecruit
iCIMS Acquires TextRecruit
Ascender to Acquire PeopleStreme
Newton Teams Up with Wonderlic
Saba Software Takes Over Halogen Software
Apollo Global Management Acquires Majority Stake in CareerBuilder
Erecruit to Merge with Bond International Software
Kallidus Acquired Advorto
XING Acquires Prescreen
Bullhorn Snaps Up Connexys
6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
7.1 The United States
A. Market Analysis
The United States: Prime Market for Recruitment Software
Rising Emphasis on Sourcing Best Fit Candidates Creates Business Case
Inadequacies of Conventional Hiring Methods Builds Market Momentum
Large & Liberalized Nature of Hiring Industry Extends Opportunities on Platter
Prevailing Employment Trends Trigger Need for Advanced HR IT Tools
Top 5 Factors for US Staffing Employees to Opt for Contract or Temporary Employment Ranked in Decreasing Order of Priority
Strength in Temporary Staffing Vertical Gives Impetus to Market Growth
Demand for All-in-One Platforms Gathers Steam
Mobile-Friendly Platforms Gain Traction
B. Market Analytics
7.2 Canada
Market Analysis
7.3 Japan
Market Analysis
7.4 Europe
A. Market Analysis
Europe Continues to be the Dominant Consumer
Cloud-Based Recruitment Software Rises in Popularity
Social Recruiting Gains Momentum
B. Market Analytics
7.4.1 France
Market Analysis
7.4.2 Germany
Market Analysis
7.4.3 Italy
Market Analysis
7.4.4 The United Kingdom
A. Market Analysis
UK: Primary Consumer of Recruitment Software in Europe
B. Market Analytics
7.4.5 Rest of Europe
Market Analysis
7.5 Asia-Pacific
A. Market Analysis
Progressive Growth Forecasts for Recruitment Software in Asia-Pacific
Growing Popularity of Online Recruitment in China Augurs Well for Market Growth
Recruitment Software Seeks Role in Expanding Indian Corporate Sector
B. Market Analytics
7.6 Rest of World
Market Analysis
8. COMPANY PROFILES
Total Companies Profiled: 163 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 170)
- The United States (82)
- Canada (10)
- Europe (49)
- France (1)
- Germany (2)
- The United Kingdom (36)
- Italy (1)
- Rest of Europe (9)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (24)
- Middle-East (2)
- Africa (3)
