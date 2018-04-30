The global market for telemedicine is expected to reach nearly US$ 64 Billion by 2022

LONDON, April 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/4683654



The deployment of telemedicine has significantly changed the healthcare paradigm, due to various technological innovation in the field of medical device and services. The growing geriatric population coupled with rising prevalence of chronic diseases, dearth of healthcare professionals worldwide, improvements in telecommunication infrastructure, and need for affordable treatment options due to rising healthcare costs are some of the factors expected to propel the growth of telemedicine market in the coming years.



Some of the key factors inhibiting the growth of telemedicine market include lack of skilled and trained professionals in the remote areas, privacy and security concern and availability of telecommunications bandwidth.



Global Telemedicine Market - by End Users

• The telehospitals/teleclinics segment accounted for highest revenue in 2016.

• Telehome segment is estimated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecasting period because of the rising inclination towards personalized healthcare.



Global Telehospitals/Teleclinics Market – by Specialty

• In 2017, Teleradiology accounted for maximum share of the telehospitals market by specialty, driven by wide usage of this technology for transferring patient's medical reports.

• Telecardiology is the second largest application of the telehospitals market being followed by Telepsychiatry.

• Teledermatology captures least share of the global telehospitals/teleclinics market.



Global Telemedicine Market - by Component

• In terms of component, the services segment commands the largest share of the global telemedicine market.

• The software segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

• Hardware is the third largest component of telemedicine market being followed by Telecom & Networking which.



Telemedicine Market - Region Analysis

• Geographically, the global telemedicine market is dominated by North America and Europe.

• North America accounted for lion's share of the total telemedicine market on account of high demand for technologically advanced products.

• Europe is the second leading market for telemedicine and is likely to maintain its position throughout the forecasting period.

• In the coming years, the telemedicine market is expected to witness the highest growth in the Asia-Pacific region, with emphasis on India, China, and Japan.



This is the 2nd edition report on Telemedicine industry by iGATE RESEARCH. The report titled "Global Telemedicine Market (by End-Users, Specialty, Component & Region) and Forecast to 2022" provides a comprehensive assessment of the fast-evolving, high-growth Global Telemedicine Market.



This 158 Page report with 42 Figures and 9 Tables has been analyzed from 9 viewpoints:

1. Global Telemedicine Market and Forecast (2009 - 2022)

2. Global Telemedicine Market Share and Forecast (2009 - 2022)

3. Global Telemedicine Market and Forecast - by End-Users (2009 - 2022)

4. Global Telehospitals/Teleclinics Market and Forecast - by Specialty (2009 - 2022)

5. Global Telemedicine Market and Forecast - by Component (2009 - 2022)

6. Telemedicine Market and Forecast - by Region (2009 - 2022)

7. Global Telemedicine Market - Mergers and Acquisitions (2013 - 2017)

8. Global Telemedicine Market - Driving Factors and Challenges

9. Global Telemedicine Market - Company Profiles, Revenue and Recent Developments



Global Telemedicine Market and Forecast - by End-Users (2009 - 2022)

1. Telehospitals/Teleclinics

2. Telehome



Based on Specialty Telehospitals/Teleclinics market is further segmented into

• Teleradiology

• Telecardiology

• Telepsychiatry

• Telepathology

• Teledermatology

• Others



Global Telemedicine Market and Forecast - by Component (2009 - 2022)

1. Services

2. Hardware

3. Software

4. Telecom and Networking



Global Telemedicine Market and Forecast - by Region (2009 - 2022)

1. North America

2. Europe

3. Asia-Pacific

4. Rest of the World



Global Telemedicine Market - Company Profiles and Recent Developments

1. McKesson Corporation

2. Philips Healthcare

3. GE Healthcare Ltd.

4. IBM

5. Cerner Corporation

6. AMD Global Telemedicine, Inc

7. Cisco Systems, Inc

8. Honeywell Life Care Solutions

9. Medtronic plc



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/4683654



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-global-market-for-telemedicine-is-expected-to-reach-nearly-us-64-billion-by-2022-300638058.html