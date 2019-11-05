NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

KEY FINDINGS

The global market for water purifier is projected to grow, registering a CAGR of 8.58% during the forecasted period, 2019-2027. The prevalence of water-borne diseases and the resultant demand for water purification, along with the rising living standards, are the important drivers of market growth.



MARKET INSIGHTS

The vast usage of water purifiers among households makes the residential segment a major end user of water purifiers.They are enabled with smart technology, thereby aiding in its quality growth.



One of the primary sales channels in present times is the Internet.This is primarily due to the widespread penetration of the internet across the world.



With innovations in technology making its way into the consumer lives, the portable water purifier has become the latest fad among the consumers.This is because of the sleek design and convenience, along with affordable rates.



These type of purifiers are on-demand across the regions of Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East, and finds vast utilization in the regions of Europe and North America.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global water purifier market is analyzed based on the segregation that includes the regions of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.The Asia Pacific region has the largest market share, followed by Europe and North America.



The region is also anticipated to be the fastest-growing region during the projected period.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The lucrative opportunities in the market have resulted in the emergence of various well-known market players. Some of them in the list are Lg Electronics, Inc., Kent Ro System Ltd., Tata Chemicals Ltd., A. O. Smith Corporation, Best Water Technology, Eureka Forbes Limited, Amway, etc.



