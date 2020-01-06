The Global Market for Welding Products is Forecast to Reach $31.8 Billion by 2021

DUBLIN, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Welding Equipment and Supplies: The Global Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The welding equipment market is very mature. With a growing trend toward welding automation and the increase in demand from end-user industries, higher market growth is expected. Arc welding equipment holds the largest market share. The laser welding equipment and plasma welding equipment markets are expected to grow at significant rates.

More industries are automating their production to a large extent, and robot welding is becoming a standard feature of such automation. The market for welding robots is growing at a higher rate than that of any other type of industrial robot, and a study of the market for industrial welding robots is included in this report.

The rising awareness of welding processes supported by continued advances in R&D presents exciting new opportunities for welding equipment manufacturers. This report studies the development of welding technology and the associated equipment and provides an analysis of the patents issued for welding, welding equipment and welding consumable technologies. The structure of companies involved in the manufacture, marketing and servicing of welding equipment and associated consumables is studied, with identification of the top companies in the field and the reasons for their dominant positions. Acquisitions and mergers, which are common in most fields of business, are also covered in detail.

The fastest-growing market for welding equipment and consumables is in the Asia-Pacific region, with China taking the lead. The Asia-Pacific market is booming, with many major companies from North America and Europe relocating to this region, as well as setting up new joint ventures in various manufacturing fields.

This report includes:

104 data tables and 42 additional tables

An overview of the global markets for welding equipment, supplies, and related technologies within the industry

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017, 2018, and projections compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

A look at how the value of shipments at the manufacturing level fluctuates with the volume of metals consumed in the global metal and metallurgy industry

Evaluation of the technology life-cycle costs of various technologies involved as well as the product life cycle of equipment and supplies involved in the processes.

Company profiles of leading market participants within the industry

Key Topics Covered:



Introduction

Summary and Highlights



Technology Background

Market by Technology

Market by Application

Patent Review and New Developments

Market Opportunities

Company Profiles

Manufacturers



Patents



Appendix 1: Standards



Appendix 2: Welding Industry Association

Companies Mentioned



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vnnjho

