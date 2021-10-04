The Global Market for Workplace Experience Apps within Commercial Office Space is Estimated to Rise to $988 Million by 2025, Growing at a 19% CAGR

DUBLIN, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Market for Workplace Experience Apps 2020 to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Workplace Experience Apps are fast becoming a key software tool in future-proof commercial real estate. In the Post-COVID era, with many occupiers exploring options for downsizing or moving to hybrid working, a growing number of landlords are eager to tap into the opportunity for a more digitized workplace experience.

Key Report Highlights:

Discover why the Global Workplace Experience Apps market within Commercial Office Space is estimated at $406 Million in 2020, rising to $988 Million by 2025, growing at a rate of 19% CAGR.

in 2020, rising to by 2025, growing at a rate of 19% CAGR. The report focuses on building occupant-centric apps with a link to workplace infrastructure and therefore excludes solutions aimed exclusively at facilities management professionals and also those apps which are solely focused on employee communications, without any link to workplace infrastructure.

Understand why it is particularly noticeable that in the post-pandemic era, the health, safety, and security of building occupants have moved into a leading position accounting for the largest number of use cases for mobile apps.

The analysis confirms that Europe is leading the market for workplace experience apps in the digital office sector. Combined with a higher number of deployments in the region, European startups have taken the lead in developing apps totally focused on human-centric occupant experiences.

The methodology employed to conduct this research was a combination of bottom-up and top-down analysis, including interviews with established incumbents and emerging market players and extrapolated analysis of the market specific to the commercial office sector. It builds on the work researching subjects such as Occupancy Analytics and Location-Based Services and The Internet of Things in Smart Commercial Buildings.

The Report Filters Out All The Key Facts and Draws Conclusions, So You Can Understand Exactly What is Shaping the Future of Commercial Office Space;

Investment in workplace experience apps has moved beyond pilot projects as firms implement technology to support the return to the office and future working. In the last three years, the publisher has identified 76 office building deployments that have been augmented with a workplace experience app.

The three main drivers for growth in workplace experience apps are the recent focus on hybrid working models and flexible working trends; the overall employee experience (EX) market and its link with performance, productivity, talent retention and reputation; and the renewed emphasis on healthy buildings, which are perceived by many occupants as a necessity to ensure their health and safety.

The report reviews M&A and funding rounds over the last six years until the end of May 2021 and these transactions are listed in spreadsheets that come with the report at no additional cost. This research identified 37 Mergers and Acquisitions in the workplace experience app space between Jan 2016 and May 2021 .



Key Topics Covered:





1. Introduction

2. The Global Market in Office Buildings

2.1 Market Overview

2.2 Global Market Size 2020 and Forecast to 2025

2.3 Breakdown of Geographic Regions (EMEA / North America / Asia)

3. Deployments in Office Buildings

4. Overview of Use Cases

4.1 Safety and Security

4.2 Finding

4.3 Communication

4.4 Personalization

5. Apps and Platforms

5.1 Platform Focus

5.2 Workplace Experience

5.3 Tenant Engagement

5.4 Integrated Workplace Management Systems

5.5 Building IoT Platforms

5.6 Coworking

5.7 Access Control and Visitor Management Systems

6. Drivers for Growth

6.1 Hybrid Working

6.2 Employee Experience

6.3 Healthy Buildings

7. Barriers to Growth

7.1 Landlord / Commercial Occupier Disconnect

7.2 App Fatigue

7.3 Privacy, Security and Trust

7.4 Diverse Range of Technologies, Vendors and Solutions

8. Competitive Landscape

8.1 Competitive Landscape by Region

9. M&A and Investments

9.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

9.2 Venture Capital and Private Equity Investments

9.3 Corporate Investments

Companies Mentioned

