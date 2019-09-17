NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Growing demand for automating repetitive task of marketing processes and need for personalized marketing to maximize returns by reaching target audience are expected to drive the growth of the marketing automation market

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05815474/?utm_source=PRN

The global marketing automation market size is expected to grow from an estimated value of USD 3.3 billion in 2019 to USD 6.4 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 13.9% during the forecast period. The marketing automation market is driven by various factors, such as leveraging advanced technologies to automating repetitive task of marketing processes and need for personalized marketing to maximize returns by reaching the target audience. However, the security and privacy concerns for confidential data can hinder the growth of the market.



The retail and consumer goods segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The retail and consumer goods industry is expected to contribute and grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. Companies are leveraging the industry-ready technology to enhance user experience and ensure that the customers do not switch to any of their competitors.

The industry is expanding through online marketing and look forward to having more visitors, achieve improved quality traffic, and increase conversion rates.Thus, marketers are focusing on targeting customers using different online channels and sources to reach out and convert prospects to improve sales.



However, not all the channels are equally effective to target the audience. Hence, measuring the impact of marketing campaigns across the channel is extremely important for retailers to improve their RoI and use effective marketing channels for targeting audience.

Moreover, the industry deals with a large amount of customer data, that helps in predicting the customers' behaviors and patterns through which it provides personalized experiences to its customer. Hence, marketing automation in the retail and consumer industry has a unique role in the overall business operations and is expected to deliver a higher RoI than traditional offline marketing.



The software segment expected to account for the largest share during the forecast period

Nowadays, marketers across industries have started utilizing marketing automation software to understand customers' journey, measure the effectiveness of their marketing campaigns, and generate maximum leads.The vendors in the market offer marketing automation software as standalone software or integrated with other all-inclusive marketing solutions as an advanced feature.



The software helps enterprises to find the best possible marketing channels to better engage with their customers.

The marketing automation software facilitates enterprises to significantly reduce the time and cost needed to target their customers.Moreover, marketing automation also helps organizations in analyzing the behavior of their customers and thereby enhances the customer experience.



This section covers the market analysis of marketing automation software that is being used across the regions.



APAC expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period

The marketing automation market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the growing need for advanced marketing solution.Marketing automation solution enables an organization to improve RoI, increase in customer engagement, generate more leads, and high conversion rates.



The APAC region is expected to experience extensive growth opportunities during the forecast period. Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) and China have emerged as undisputed leaders in the marketing automation market.



In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the marketing automation market.

• By company type: Tier 1 – 32%, Tier 2 – 43%, and Tier 3 – 25%

• By designation: C-level – 35%, Directors – 45%, and Others – 20%

• By region: North America–42%, Europe–35%, APAC– 15%, and RoW– 8%



Major vendors offering marketing automation software and services across the globe include HubSpot (US), Adobe (US), Oracle (US), Salesforce (US), ActiveCampaign (US), Acoustic (US), SAS (US), Act-On Software (US), Sendinblue (France), LeadSquared (India), Keap (US), GetResponse (Poland), Ontraport (US), SharpSpring (US), SimplyCast (Canada), ClickDimensions (US), and Net-Results (US).

The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the marketing automation market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Research coverage

The market study covers the marketing automation market size across segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments, namely, component (software and services), deployment type, organization size, application, industry, and region.



The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key benefits of buying the report

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall marketing automation market and the subsegments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05815474/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

