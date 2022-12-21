The Global Marketing Automation Software Market is expected to grow by $2,707.36 mn from 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 11.98% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Marketing Automation Software Market 2023-2027

The analyst has been monitoring the marketing automation software market and is poised to grow by $2,707.36 mn from 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 11.98% during the forecast period. Our report on the marketing automation software market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing need for lead nurturing, an increased need for improved customer digital experience, and the rising adoption of social, mobile, analytical, and cloud (SMAC) technologies.

The marketing automation software market is segmented as below:

By Deployment

- Cloud-based

- On-premises

By End-user

- Small

- Medium enterprises

- Large enterprises

By Geographical Landscape

- North America

- Europe

- APAC

- South America

- Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the use of AI with marketing automation software as one of the prime reasons driving the marketing automation software market growth during the next few years. Also, the emergence of location-based marketing and the growing need for improved marketing asset visibility will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the marketing automation software market covers the following areas:

- Marketing automation software market sizing

- Marketing automation software market forecast

- Marketing automation software market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading marketing automation software market vendors that include Acoustic LP, Act On Software Inc., ActiveCampaign LLC, Adobe Inc., ClickDimensions LLC, EngageBay Inc., GetResponse Sp zoo, HubSpot Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Intuit Inc., Lead Liaison LLC, Madgicx Ltd, MarketXpander Services Pvt. Ltd., Net results, Ontraport, Oracle Corp., Salesforce.com Inc., SAS Institute Inc., Sendinblue SAS, SharpSpring Inc., SimplyCast, and Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd. Also, the marketing automation software market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through the study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

