NEW YORK, June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Mass Flow Controller Market size is expected to reach $1.4 billion by 2024, rising at a market growth of 6.6% CAGR during the forecast period.







A mass flow controller automatically regulates the flow rate of a gas according to a fixed flow rate sent as an electrical signal without being influenced by surrounding conditions or gas changes. Key applications include petrochemical and chemical gas and liquid pilot plants, semiconductor and led production tools, thin film deposition systems, biopharmaceutical bioreactors, among many others. Increasing demand for ultra-low flow rate mass flow controllers for numerous industrial and medical apps, increasing demand for mass flow controllers in the semiconductor industry for multiple apps, and increasing demand for mass flow controllers in fuel cells for solar power apps are the main factors influencing the growth of this market. In addition, organic and inorganic growth policies, such as brand innovations, expansions, partnerships, contracts and agreements, and acquisitions, are expected to add to the development of the mass flow controller market.



Based on Material type, the market is segmented into Exotic Alloys and Stainless steel & others. Based on Flow rate, the market is segmented into Low Flow Rate, Medium Flow Rate, and High Flow Rate. Based on Media type, the market is segmented into Gas Mass Flow Controllers, Liquid Mass Flow Controllers, and Others. Based on Application, the market is segmented into Fluid & Gas Processing & Control, Catalyst Research, Fuel Cell & Solar Cell, Spray & Coating Processes, and Others. Based on End User, the market is segmented into Semiconductors, Oil & Gas, Chemical & Pharmaceuticals, Water & Wastewater Treatment, Metals & Mining, and Others. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Bronkhorst High-Tech B.V., Brooks Instrument LLC, MKS Instruments Inc., Sierra Instruments, Inc., Sensirion Holding AG, Halma PLC, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Tokyo Keiso Co., Ltd., Vögtlin Instruments GmbH, and Azbil Corporation.



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By Material type



• Exotic Alloys



• Stainless Steel & Others



By Flow rate



• Low Flow Rate



• Medium Flow Rate



• High Flow Rate



By Media type



• Gas Mass Flow Controllers



• Liquid Mass Flow Controllers



• Others



By Application



• Fluid & Gas Processing & Control



• Catalyst Research



• Fuel Cell & Solar Cell



• Spray & Coating Processes



• Others



By End User



• Semiconductors



• Oil & Gas



• Chemical & Pharmaceuticals



• Water & Wastewater Treatment



• Metals & Mining



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Bronkhorst High-Tech B.V.



• Brooks Instrument LLC



• MKS Instruments Inc.



• Sierra Instruments, Inc.



• Sensirion Holding AG



• Halma PLC



• Parker Hannifin Corporation



• Tokyo Keiso Co., Ltd.



• Vögtlin Instruments GmbH



• Azbil Corporation



