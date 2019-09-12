The global Mass Notification Systems (MNS) market size is expected to grow from USD 7.3 billion in 2019 to USD 17.3 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 18.8% during the forecast period



The growing concern for public safety and security and the increasing implementation of Internet Protocol (IP)-based notification devices are the major factors driving the growth of the MNS market.



In-building segment, by solution, to hold the highest market share during the forecast period

The in-building MNS typically provide personnel and building occupants with clear, concise, and intelligible voice messages to communicate how people should respond during various emergencies.Indoor public address systems, digital signage, desktop alerting, tone alert radios, voice-enabled fire alarm panels, posted notices, video screens, and telephones are part of in-building mass notification solutions that are instrumental in relaying information about a critical event in a swift manner.



North America is the largest adopter of in-building solutions majorly used in large enterprises, SMEs, commercial buildings, and educational institutions. In-building MNS are a useful means of mass notification to notify personnel and requisite agencies or departments of power outages, scheduled maintenance work, mock drills, hostage situations, IT system issues, meeting and conference requests, and fire outbreaks.



Cloud segment to account for significant growth during the forecast period

The cloud-based mass notification solutions make the deployment easy with no need for on-site hardware deployment.The cloud-based mass notification solutions are used for efficient business operations, business continuity, and disaster recovery processes.



With reduced physical infrastructure, less maintenance cost, 24*7 data accessibility and support, and effective monitoring of data, most of the MNS application providers are rapidly moving toward cloud deployment.



North America to have the largest market size during the forecast period

In North America, there has been an increased awareness about MNS after the 9/11 terrorist attacks.Moreover, the increase in occurrence of campus shootouts has troubled the law enforcement agencies.



After the 9/11 terrorist attacks, the Department of Defense (DoD) issued stringent norms related to installation and management of MNS in industrial enterprises, public installations, and defense installations.Most of the law enforcement agencies in the US, such as federal agencies, Marine Corps, US Army, and defense installations, have deployed MNS for instant intelligent alerts and better and quick response management.



North America is also rapidly adopting MNS and emergency communication initiatives.

In the process of determining and verifying the market size of several segments and subsegments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews were conducted with key people.



The breakup of the profiles of the primary participants is as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 15%, Tier 2 – 42%, and Tier 3 – 43%

• By Designation: C-Level Executives – 62%, Directors – 20%, and Others – 18%

• By Region: North America – 40%, APAC – 30%, Europe – 20%, Middle East and Africa – 5% Latin America– 5%,



The MNS market includes various major vendors, such as Motorola Solutions (US), BlackBerry AtHoc (US), Eaton (Ireland), Honeywell (US), Siemens (Germany), Everbridge (US), Blackboard (US), Desktop Alert (US), OnSolve (US), Singlewire Software (US), xMatters (US), Alertus (US), Johnson Controls (US), Federal Signal Corporation (US), and Rave Mobile Safety (US).



Research Coverage:

The report includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the MNS market, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies. The report segments the MNS market by component (hardware, software and services), solution (in-building solutions, wide-area solutions, and distributed recipient solutions), deployment type (on-premises and cloud), organization size (large enterprises and SMEs), vertical, and region.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in the MNS market in the following ways:

1. The overall MNS market revenue stream has been estimated based on the revenues generated by vendors offering mass notification products, solutions, systems, and services. The services include advisory, integration, and support and maintenance services. The report provides the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and the subsegments. The market numbers are split further into regions, namely, North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and Latin America.

2. The report helps the stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on the key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

3. The report will help the stakeholders understand the competitors and gain more insights to better their market position. The competitive landscape section includes the competitor ecosystem, new product developments, partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions.



