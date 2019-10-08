NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Mattress Market: About this market

This mattress market analysis considers sales from both online and offline distribution channels. Our analysis also considers the sales of mattresses in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the offline segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. One of the advantages of offline distribution channels is that an end-user can get advice from professional sales personnel. This factor will play a significant role in the offline segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global mattress market report looks at factors such as the expansion of commercial end-users, growing demand for smart mattresses, and rising popularity of eco-friendly mattresses. However, product recalls, growing threat from counterfeit mattresses, and stringent government regulations for manufacturing mattresses may hamper the growth of the mattress industry over the forecast period.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05821775/?utm_source=PRN







Global Mattress Market: Overview



Rising popularity of eco-friendly mattresses



Vendors are focusing on the production of mattresses made from non-toxic materials to prevent side-effects and allergies and minimize the environmental impact of mattress production. These eco-friendly mattresses are made from natural and organic materials such as organic cotton, organic wools, natural latex, and other organic materials. Mattresses made from organic wool helps in regulating the mattress' temperature. Such factors are driving the purchase volume of these mattresses by commercial and individual end-users. This will lead to the expansion of the global mattress market at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period.



Growing Demand for Customized Mattresses



Currently, offering customized models of mattresses is one of such strategies followed by vendors operating in the global mattress market. By offering customized models as an added service, vendors are focusing on meeting unique requirements, comfort, and support of their customers and maintaining a strong customer relationship. Furthermore, end-users may require mattresses, other than that of standard sizes, based on the availability of area in the house or other establishments. Also, individuals with back pain require additional support during sleeping, which can be achieved through the customization of mattresses. The growing preference for such customizable options is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global mattress market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading mattress manufacturers, that include Casper Sleep Inc., King Koil Licensing Co. Inc., Kingsdown Inc., Kurlon Enterprise Ltd., Leggett & Platt Inc., Paramount Bed Co. Ltd., Saatva Inc., Serta Simmons Bedding LLC, Sleep Number Corp., and Tempur Sealy International Inc.



Also, the mattress market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05821775/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

