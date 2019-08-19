NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trends, opportunities and forecast in medical battery market to 2024 by application (patient monitoring, general medical, cardiovascular medical, orthopedic, home healthcare, and other devices), battery chemistry type (lithium-ion, lead acid, zinc air, and osthers), product (implantable and non-implantable), battery type (rechargeable and non-rechargeable), capacity type (0-1000 mAh, 1000-2000 mAh, and 2000-above mAh), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)





The future of the global medical battery market looks promising in the segments of patient monitoring, general medical devices, cardiovascular, orthopedic, and home healthcare. The global medical battery market is expected to reach an estimated $2.2 billion by 2024 with a CAGR of 4.6% from 2019 to 2024. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for battery powered portable and implantable devices in medical diagnostic and therapeutic practices.



Emerging trends which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the medical battery market include increasing recycling of lithium-ion batteries to reduce waste and introduction of thin film batteries to make lightweight, smaller size wearable devices.



The study includes the medical battery market trends and forecast for the global medical battery market through 2024, segmented by application, battery chemistry type, product type, battery type, capacity type, and region, as follows:



Medical Battery Market by Application [Value ($ Million) from 2013 to 2024]:

Patient Monitoring Devices General Medical Devices Cardiovascular Medical Devices Orthopedic Devices Home Healthcare Devices Other Devices



Medical Battery Market by Battery Chemistry Type [Value ($ Million) from 2013 to 2024]:

Lithium-ion Lead Acid Zinc Air Others



Medical Battery Market by Product [Value ($ Million) from 2013 to 2024]:

Implantable Batteries Non-Implantable Batteries



Medical Battery Market by Battery Type [Value ($ Million) from 2013 to 2024]:

Rechargeable Non-Rechargeable



Medical Battery Market by Capacity Type [Value ($ Million) from 2013 to 2024]:

Less than 1000 mAh 1000-2000 mAh Above 2000 mAh



Medical Battery Market by Region [Value ($ Million) from 2013 to 2024]:

North America United States Canada Mexico Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain APAC China India Japan ROW Brazil

Some of the medical batteries companies profiled in this report include GE Healthcare, Siemens, Kholberg Kravish Roberts, Boston Scientific, Integer Holding, EaglePicher Technology, and Saft Group are among the major suppliers of medical batteries.



On the basis of comprehensive research, The analyst forecasts that lithium-ion batteries will remain the largest segment as well as witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to their unique characteristics, such as high voltage and energy density. These qualities make lithium-ion batteries the preferred choice for implantable medical devices.



In the global medical battery market, the cardiovascular device battery segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing chronic and cardiovascular diseases in various regions.



North America is anticipated to remain the largest market due to its advanced healthcare infrastructure. APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing awareness and advancement of healthcare in this region.



Some of the features of "Medical Battery Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" include:

Market size estimates: Global medical battery market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by end use and use industry.

Segmentation analysis: Global medical battery market size by application, battery chemistry type, product type, battery type, and capacity type in terms of value and volume shipment.

Regional analysis: Global medical battery market breakdown by key regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia & Rest of World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of medical battery in the global medical battery market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of medical battery in the global medical battery market. Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.



This report addresses the following key questions:

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high growth opportunities for the global medical battery (global medical battery market, medical batteries market, medical battery market, medical battery solutions, implantable medical batteries, lithium-ion batteries market) market by application (patient monitoring, general medical, cardiovascular medical, orthopedic, home healthcare, and other devices), battery chemistry type (lithium-ion, lead acid, zinc air, and osthers), product (implantable and non-implantable), battery type (rechargeable and non-rechargeable), capacity type (0-1000 mAh, 1000-2000 mAh, and 2000-above mAh), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which product segment will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers, challenges, and business risks in this medical battery (global medical battery market, medical batteries market, medical battery market, medical battery solutions, implantable medical batteries, lithium-ion batteries market) market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this medical battery (global medical battery market, medical batteries market, medical battery market, medical battery solutions, implantable medical batteries, lithium-ion batteries market) market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this medical battery (global medical battery market, medical batteries market, medical battery market, medical battery solutions, implantable medical batteries, lithium-ion batteries market) market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the medical battery (global medical battery market, medical batteries market, medical battery market, medical battery solutions, implantable medical batteries, lithium-ion batteries market) market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the medical battery (global medical battery market, medical batteries market, medical battery market, medical battery solutions, implantable medical batteries, lithium-ion batteries market) market and which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this medical battery (global medical battery market, medical batteries market, medical battery market, medical battery solutions, implantable medical batteries, lithium-ion batteries market) market? What strategic initiatives are being taken by key companies for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this medical battery (global medical battery market, medical batteries market, medical battery market, medical battery solutions, implantable medical batteries, lithium-ion batteries market) market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years in this medical battery (global medical battery market, medical batteries market, medical battery market, medical battery solutions, implantable medical batteries, lithium-ion batteries market) market?



