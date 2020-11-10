The Global Medical Coatings Market is expected to grow by $ 5.69 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Medical Coatings Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the medical coatings market and it is poised to grow by $ 5.69 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. Our reports on medical coatings market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.







The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growth in geriatric population and increasing hospital associated infections. In addition, growth in geriatric population is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The medical coatings market analysis includes material segment,coating captain, application segment and geographical landscapes



The medical coatings market is segmented as below:

By Material

• Polymers

• Metals

• By Coatings

• Passive

• Active



By Application

• Medical equipment

• Medical implants

• Others



By Geographical Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies by the growing preference for MIS and non-invasive techniques as one of the prime reasons driving the medical coatings market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our medical coatings market covers the following areas:

• Medical coatings market sizing

• Medical coatings market forecast

• Medical coatings market industry analysis



