Global Medical Cyclotron Market: About this market

This medical cyclotron market analysis considers sales from cyclotron 35 MeV products. Our study also finds the sales of medical cyclotron in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW. In 2019, the cyclotron

Global Medical Cyclotron Market: Overview

Benefits of medical cyclotrons

The growing need for the diagnosis and treatment of cancer and neurological diseases is driving the demand for medical imaging technology that uses radioisotopes. Medical isotopes are either made from nuclear reactors or cyclotrons. Cyclotrons can produce isotopes rich in protons and are thus, increasingly being used in radiation therapy and SPECT and PET imaging. Cyclotrons-produced radioisotopes help in obtaining highly specific activities through nuclear transformations. Such benefits of medical cyclotrons will lead to the expansion of the global medical cyclotron market at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.

Medical cyclotron technology in nuclear medicine

Medical cyclotron technology is considered to have revolutionized nuclear medicine owing to the clear evaluation of organs through molecular imaging. Nuclear medicine involves gamma rays, which are emitted by certain radioisotopes with adequate energy. Radioisotopes are produced in cyclotrons, and their application has displayed significant growth over the last decade. One of the major factors contributing to this growth is the increasing availability of cyclotrons, especially to produce radioisotopes to be used in medical applications. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global medical cyclotron market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading medical cyclotron manufacturers, that include ALCEN, Ebco Industries Ltd., General Electric Co., Ion Beam Applications SA, Ionetix Corp., Siemens AG, Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd., TeamBest, and Varian Medical Systems Inc.

Also, the medical cyclotron market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



