The global medical image analysis software market size is expected to reach USD 4.51 billion by 2024 registering an 8.1% CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing incidence of chronic diseases creates demand for effective diagnostics solutions, which spurs demand for medical image analysis software. High growth of the industry is majorly attributed to increase in usage and uptake of image analysis solutions for diagnosis.



In addition, shifting focus to provide enhanced care has led to incorporation of various computer aided diagnosis systems, which is further contributing toward growth. Introduction of technologically advanced products such as 3D/4D platforms and multimodality imaging platforms is also presumed to augment growth over the coming years.



Various benefits such as flexibility and high-resolution images, along with convenient use of multi-modal integrated workflows, are expected to bolster demand and increase product penetration throughout the forecast period.Stand-alone platforms are anticipated to witness steady growth.



These platforms are user-friendly and cost less as compared to integrated solutions.These solutions offer more details and features and are used by researchers, allowing them to share and access research data and analyses, thereby enhancing their ability to diagnose, research, monitor, and treat disorders.



For instance, GE healthcare's ViewPoint 6 (for MFM) is a standalone software designed for dedicated ultrasound reporting and image management.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

• By type, the integrated medical image analysis software segment is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2016 to 2024

• On the basis of modality, the ultrasound segment is projected to ascend at a revenue-based CAGR of 10.5% over the forecast period

• The orthopedic segment dominated the global market by application, accounting for over 40.0% share in 2015

• By end use, hospitals held the largest revenue share owing to increasing adoption of these systems for medical imaging in diagnosis of various diseases

• Asia Pacific is expected to show significant growth owing to presence of unmet clinical needs

• The global market is fragmented in nature. Companies are witness fierce competition as the industry is technology driven

• Strategies implemented by key players include collaborative agreements, new product launches, and geographical expansion.



