KEY FINDINGS

Global medical radiation, detection, and monitoring products and services help in imaging the internal structure of the body.Due to the rising frequency of fatal accidents, there will be huge opportunity for the detection and monitoring market to expand without laceration.

The services enables to identify exact cause and are able to provide proper solution regardless of the type of trauma or disorder.

The global medical radiation detection and monitoring market is expected to witness a rise in its revenue to nearly $XX million by the end of the forecast period of 2019-2027, an up from $XX million in 2018 due to a CAGR of 7.10%.



MARKET INSIGHTS

The most important driver for the market is the exceptionally high use of radiation therapies for cancer treatment.Rising incidences of cancer is the key driving factor for the growth of global medical radiation detection and monitoring market.



As rising incidences of cancer is anticipated to the demand for radiation and nuclear medicine therapies.

The challenges of the global medical radiation, detection and monitoring market are the high cost of lead, stringent government regulations and lack of skilled radiation professionals & qualified physicists. The high cost of lead in the manufacturing process of radiation safety devices and accessories is restraining the growth of global medical radiation detection and monitoring market.

REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global medical radiation detection and monitoring market is geographically divided into four major markets: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of World. North America had been the largest region in the global market in 2018, as the region had capsized by 47.74%, the largest among all the other nation around the world. North America market mainly covers the countries of the United States and Canada. The medical radiation detection and monitoring devices are mainly used in the specialty centers, diagnostic centers and hospitals. Nuclear medicine is being majorly deployed in the United States as every XX out XX individuals in the United States have received treatment considering nuclear medicine.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

Some of the well-known market players for medical radiation detection and monitoring include Protech Medical, Burlington Medical Supplies Inc., Bar-Ray, Amray Medical, LANDAUER Inc., Infab Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Fluke Biomedical LLC, AADCO Medical, Inc., Sun Nuclear Corporation, Mirion Technologies, Protecx Medical, Unfors RaySafe, Radiation Detection Company Inc., and Kromek Group PLC.



