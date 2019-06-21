NEW YORK, June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global medical scheduling software market is expected to reach US$ 789.56 Mn in 2027 from US$ 267.83 Mn in 2018. The medical scheduling software market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 13.0% from 2019-2027.







The market is driven by the factors such as, rising adoption of patient-centric approach by healthcare providers and shortage of nursing staff and doctors. However, shortage of skilled IT technicians and risks associated with cyber threats may limit the growth of the market to a certain extent.

There has been a significant shortage in the number of healthcare professional such as nurses, physicians and doctors.For instance, the US is facing serious shortage of physicians and nursing staff, majorly due to the ageing population and impending retirements of the older physicians.



According to the data published by Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC), the US is expected to face a shortage of up to 120,000 physicians by 2030, impacting patient care across the nation.Other statistics reported by FirstQuoteHealth in June 2018 show that primary physicians have a projected lack be in the vicinity of 8,700 and 43,100 by 2030.



Additionally, Manual appointment scheduling by the staff at healthcare facilities has various limitations associated with it, which includes increasing difficulty in decision making with the rising complexity of the process and growth in size of the organization. Hence, the above factor is likely to boost the growth of the medical scheduling software market at a significant rate during the forecast period.

Global medical scheduling software was segmented by software and end user.The software segment was further divided based as-web based software and installed software.



Based on the end user, the market was segmented as hospitals, clinics and other end users. During 2018, the hospitals segment led the medical scheduling software market, by end user.

Some of the major primary and secondary sources included in the report for, Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society, Food and Drug Administration, Gulf Cooperation Council and others.



