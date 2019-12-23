NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The Global Medical Spa Market size is expected to reach $23.4 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 12.3% CAGR during the forecast period. Medical spas have become a major trend among men and women alike. A medical spa can be understood as a mix of both traditional spa and a medical clinic. These spas are a perfect blend of the soothing spa experience and clinically driven procedures performed by medical experts. The fundamental difference between a traditional spa and a medical spa is the kind of procedures offered. Medical spas are most commonly set up for providing treatment of an ailment or indication. Any procedures conducted here are done by experts using medicinal products. Unlike a day spa, all the services are provided and performed under the supervision of a doctor, mostly a plastic surgeon or a dermatologist.



A men's medical spa offers a variety of men's wellness facilities including massages, facials, consultation on nutrition, etc. Skin treatment such as laser hair removal, skin tightening is also performed in most men's medical spas. In gulf countries, women's medical spas are common. The staff in a women's medical spa is entirely female, ensuring privacy and comfort. Anti-aging Medical Spas concentrate on several services such as dietary advice, exercise, etc. They use hormonal therapy for age control along with nutrition and fitness advice. Numerous examinations, such as blood levels, hormonal levels, and lipids, are conducted regularly to ensure treatment efficiency.



Medical spa settings similar to hospitals provide facilities to patients recovering, their friends, family, hospital staff, etc. The most popular services offered by such spas are cosmetic services. Progressively exceptional marketing techniques will show that various ethnic groups have a deep loyalty to those who can best meet their specific needs. Different ethnic groups get drawn to practitioners who understand their unique needs through physicians and aesthetic services. Being sure that these service providers understand the population of patients is crucial to growing their business and niche.



Based on Services, the market is segmented into Facial Treatment, Body Shaping & Contouring, Hair Removal, Scar Revision, Tattoo Removal and Other Services. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Hologic, Inc. (Cynosure, Inc.), Lumenis Ltd. (XIO Group), Sciton, Inc., Canyon Ranch, Inc., Clinique LA Prairie SA, Hyatt Hotels Corporation, Syneron Medical Ltd. (Apax Partners), Chiva-Som International Health Resorts Co., Ltd., Allure MedSpa and Biovital Medspa.



