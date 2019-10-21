NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Medium Voltage Cables Market: About this market

This medium voltage cables market analysis considers sales from overhead, underground, and submarine installations. Our study also finds the sales of medium voltage cables in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the overhead segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as an increase in long-distance transmission will play a vital role in the overhead segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global medium voltage cables market report looks at factors such as rising global energy demand, increasing number of smart grid projects, and aging power infrastructure. However, fluctuation in raw material prices, slowdown in manufacturing output, and technical and operational challenges may hamper the growth of the medium voltage cables industry over the forecast period.



Global Medium Voltage Cables Market: Overview

Rise in global energy demand

The increase in the urban population and the increase in industrial operations around the world have drastically increased the energy demand. With the rise in energy demand, the number of power plants and transmission fines has grown significantly and will continue to rise. Power distribution lines require medium voltage cables for applications, such as supplying power from substations to end-users. Therefore, with the growing demand for energy from end-users, such as the residential and industrial sectors, the need for medium voltage cables will also increase. This rise in global energy demand will lead to the expansion of the global medium voltage cables market at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.

Rising number of microgrid networks

A microgrid is a power grid that is smaller than a conventional electricity grid. Like traditional grids, microgrids produce, distribute, and control the flow of electricity to consumers. The power from microgrids is transmitted to end-users using low voltage and medium voltage cables. The implementation of microgrids is growing because of the increase in demand for electricity in rural and suburb areas. To cater to the growing energy demand in remote locations, governments are offering incentives to promote renewable power generation and increase microgrid facilities. The increase in investments in microgrids will create new opportunities for the global medium voltage cables market during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global medium voltage cables market is highly fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading medium voltage cables manufacturers, that include EL Sewedy Electric Co., Fujikura Ltd., Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., LEONI AG, LS Cable & System Ltd., Nexans SA, NKT Group AS, Prysmian Spa, Southwire Co. LLC, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

Also, the medium voltage cables market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



