The Global Meetings, Incentives, Conventions, and Exhibitions (MICE) Market is expected to grow by $ 38.45 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The analyst has been monitoring the mice market and it is poised to grow by $ 38.45 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period. Our reports on mice market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing contribution toward GDP and employment and digitalization of travel payments. In addition, growing contribution toward GDP and employment is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The mice market analysis includes type segment and geographical landscapes



The mice market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Meeting

• Incentive

• Exhibition

• Convention



By Geographical Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the high impact of MICE on employees as one of the prime reasons driving the mice market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our mice market covers the following areas:

• Mice market sizing

• Mice market forecast

• Mice market industry analysis



