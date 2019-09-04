NEW YORK, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Menstrual Cups Market: About this market

This menstrual cups market analysis considers sales from both reusable menstrual cups and disposable menstrual cups. Our analysis also considers the sales of menstrual cups in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW. In 2018, the reusable menstrual cup chocolate segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as increasing awareness of the protection of the environment will play a significant role in the bar-sized milk chocolate segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global menstrual cups market report looks at factors such as cost effective and reusable nature of menstrual cups, growing awareness about environment-friendly products, and increasing number of initiatives by vendors. However, lack of global presence of leading vendors, abundant availability of alternatives, and social stigma associated with menstruation may hamper the growth of the menstrual cups industry over the forecast period.







Global Menstrual Cups Market: Overview

Increasing number of initiatives by vendors

Vendors in the market are increasing their effort to assist their customers through various initiatives, such as online forums, promotional campaigns, and performance guarantees. Such forums let customers seek advice from doctors, which is anticipated to increase the demand for menstrual cups. Many companies sell wearable accessories like t-shirts, panties, and earrings with imprinted slogans related to menstrual periods to reduce the social stigma. Initiatives like this will lead to the expansion of the global menstrual cups market at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.

Advent of smart menstrual cups

The rising adoption of smartphones across the world has led to a rise in the number of digital healthcare options. To provide app-based solutions many vendors have developed novel solutions to enhance the menstrual health of women. Smart menstrual cup has negligible adverse effect on health. They are fragrance free, helps in maintaining vaginal pH balance, prevents the vagina from drying, and are comfortable to wear enabling the women to exercise during their periods. The advent of smart menstrual cup is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global menstrual cups market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading menstrual cups manufacturers, that include Anigan Inc., Diva International Inc., Earth Care Solutions, LOON LAB INC., Lune Group Oy Ltd., Me Luna GmbH, Merula GmbH , Mooncup Ltd., Sckoon Inc., The Keeper Inc.

Also, the menstrual cups market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



