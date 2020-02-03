The Global Menstrual Cups Market is expected to grow by USD 309.15 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --



Global Menstrual Cups Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the global menstrual cups market and it is poised to grow by USD 309.15 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. Our reports on global menstrual cups market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by benefits of menstrual cups over substitute products. In addition, integration of smart technologies into menstrual cups is anticipated to boost the growth of the global menstrual cups market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global menstrual cups market is segmented as below:

Distribution channel

• Retail

• Online



Product

• Reusable menstrual cups

• Disposable menstrual cups



Geographic segmentation

• Asia

• Europe

• North America

• ROW



Key Trends for global menstrual cups market growth

This study identifies integration of smart technologies into menstrual cups as the prime reasons driving the global menstrual cups market growth during the next few years.

Prominent vendors in global menstrual cups market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global menstrual cups market, including some of the vendors such as Anigan Inc., Diva International Inc, Earth Care Solutions, LOON LAB Inc., Lune Group Oy Ltd, Merula GmbH, Mooncup Ltd, Sckoon Inc, and The FLEX Company.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



