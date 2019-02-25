NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Metal Finishing Chemicals Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Plating Chemicals, Conversion Coatings, Cleaning Chemicals), By Process, By Application, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05744652



The global metal finishing chemicals market size is expected to reach USD 13.52 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. it is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. Increasing consumption from end use industries, such as automotive, aerospace, construction, and electrical and electronics coupled with the ability of these chemicals to impart superior properties on a metal surface is expected to drive the product demand.



Increasing expenditure in aerospace R&D by various governments including U.S., Germany, France, U.K., Poland, and Sweden is expected to fuel the demand for metal finishing chemicals. Moreover, the product innovation and development of large aircraft by major aerospace OEM's including Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Airbus, Sikorsky, Northrop Grumman, and Raytheon and the rising aerospace maintenance, repair and overhaul industry is expected to contribute to the product demand from aerospace industry.



The plating industry is experiencing a dynamic transition from wet surface finishing to dry finishing processes, which will help in reducing waste generation, hazardous emissions, dangerous chemicals, and operator exposure.Manufacturers are developing non-metal substrates reinforced with carbon, glass, or Kevlar and these products are expected to offer more strength, durability and better corrosion resistance.



This factor is anticipated to drive the metal finishing chemicals market in near future.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

• In terms of revenue, plating chemicals product segment is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 4.7% over the forecast period

• The U.S. metal finishing chemicals market is anticipated to exceed USD 2.7 billion by 2025

• Asia Pacific is expected to witness a significant CAGR of 6.3% over the next eight years, owing to growing automotive and construction spending coupled with rising disposable income

• The market is led by Atotech Deutschland GmbH, Chemetall, Advanced Chemical Company among others



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05744652



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

