NEW YORK, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trends, opportunities and forecast in metal surface treatment market to 2024 by application (automotive, electrical and electronics, construction, packaging, aerospace, and others), chemical type (cleaners, conversion coatings, plating chemicals, and other chemicals), product form (liquid and solid), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5790533/?utm_source=PRN



The future of the metal surface treatment chemicals market looks promising with opportunities in the automotive, electrical and electronics, construction, packaging, and aerospace markets. The global metal surface treatment chemicals market is expected to reach an estimated $5,211.3 million by 2024 with a CAGR of 3.9% from 2018 to 2024. The major growth drivers for this market are growing automotive production and increasing residential and commercial infrastructure.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the metal surface treatment chemicals industry, include replacement of phosphate conversion coatings with zirconium-based conversion coatings, and multiplex surface treatment.



metal surface treatment chemicals market by application



metal surface treatment chemicals market



metal surface treatment chemicals manufacturers



The study includes the metal surface treatment chemicals market size and forecast for the global metal surface treatment chemicals market through 2024, segmented by application, chemical type, product form, and region as follows:



Metal Surface Treatment Chemicals Market by Application [Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

Automotive Electrical and Electronics Construction Packaging Aerospace Others



Metal Surface Treatment Chemicals Market by Chemical Type [Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

Cleaners Conversion Coatings Plating Chemicals Other Chemicals



Metal Surface Treatment Chemicals Market by Product Form [$M shipment analysis for 2018]:

Liquid Solid



Metal Surface Treatment Chemicals Market by Region [Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

North America US Canada Mexico Europe Germany The United Kingdom France Russia Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea The Rest of the World Brazil Turkey

Some of the metal surface treatment chemicals companies profiled in this report include PPG Industries, Inc., Henkel AG & Company, KGaA, Platform Specialty Products Corporation, Quaker Chemical Corporation, Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. And others.



The analyst forecasts that conversion coatings will remain the largest chemical type and it is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to its improved corrosion resistance, wear resistance, adhesion, aesthetic appearance, and lubricative properties.



Within the metal surface treatment chemicals market, automotive will remain the largest application driven by increasing automotive production and need for corrosion protection chemicals. The analyst predicts that the construction application is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period supported by growth in the residential and commercial infrastructure.



Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region and witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to growth of construction sector and rapid industrialization in developing countries.



Some of the features of "Metal Surface Treatment Chemical Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" include:

Market size estimates: Global metal surface treatment chemical market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (M Lbs.) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by end use and use industry.

Segmentation analysis: Global metal surface treatment chemical market size by type of application, chemical, and product form in terms of value and volume shipment.

Regional analysis: Global metal surface treatment chemical market breakdown by key regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia & Rest of World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of metal surface treatment chemical in the global metal surface treatment chemical market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of metal surface treatment chemical in the global metal surface treatment chemical market. Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.



This report answers following 11 key questions:

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high growth opportunities for the global metal surface treatment chemicals market by application (automotive, electrical and electronics, construction, packaging, aerospace, and others), chemical type (cleaners, conversion coatings, plating chemicals, and other chemicals), product form (liquid and solid), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the metal surface treatment chemicals market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the metal surface treatment chemicals market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this metal surface treatment chemicals market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are the changing demands of customers in the metal surface treatment chemicals market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the metal surface treatment chemicals market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this metal surface treatment chemicals market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this metal surface treatment chemicals area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this metal surface treatment chemicals market?



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5790533/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

