NEW YORK, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trends, opportunities and forecast in metal tank market to 2023 by end use industries (industrial, oil and gas, and municipal and others), installation type (aboveground and underground), application (fuel, water and wastewater, fire protection, industrial, food and beverage, paper and pulp and others, Size (Below 5,000 gallons, 5,000 to 25,000 gallons, and over 25,000 gallons), pressure type (pressure and non- pressure), build type



The future of the global metal tank market looks promising with opportunities in oil and gas, industrial, and municipal applications. The global metal tank market is expected to reach an estimated $10.1 billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 3.3% from 2018 to 2023. The major drivers for this market are growing construction activities, increasing refineries, and growing industrialization.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the metal tank industry, include increasing use of sidewall insulation in metal tanks to maintain temperature and growing adoption of dual seam systems to emphasize strength and corrosion resistance.



The study includes the metal tank market size and forecast for the global metal tank market through 2023, segmented by installation type, end use industry, application, size, pressure type, build type, and region, as follows:



Metal Tank Market by Installation Type [Value ($Billion) from 2012 – 2023]:

Aboveground Underground



Metal Tank Market by End Use Industry [Value ($Billion) from 2012 – 2023]:

Oil and gas Industrial Municipal and Others



Metal Tank Market by Application [Value ($Billion) from 2012 – 2023]:

Fuel Water and Wastewater Fire Protection Industrial Food and Beverage Paper and Pulp Others



Metal Tank Market by Size [Value ($Billion) from 2012 – 2023]:

Below 5,000 Gallons 5,000 to 25,000 Gallons Over 25,000 Gallons



Metal Tank Market by Pressure Type [Value ($Billion) from 2012 – 2023]:

Pressure Non- Pressure



Metal Tank Market by Build Type [Value ($Billion) from 2012 – 2023]:

Custom Fabricated at the Factory Custom Fabricated and Field Erected



Metal Tank Market by Region [Value ($Billion) from 2012 – 2023]:

North America Europe Asia Pacific The Rest of the World

Some of the metal tank companies profiled in this report include Worthington, Trinity Industries, McDermott, CIMC, Toyo Kanetsu, CST Industries, Palmer of Texas and others.



On the basis of comprehensive research, The analyst forecasts that aboveground metal tanks will remain the largest segment and witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to easier access for repairs and maintenance.



Within the metal tank market, oil and gas will remain the largest end use industry and witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to new establishment of refineries and increasing exploration and distribution activities.



Asia Pacific will continue to be the largest market and witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing oil and gas demand and retail fuel stations in developing nations such as China and India.



Some of the features of "Metal Tank Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" Include:

Market size estimates: Metal tank market size estimation in terms of value ($B) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2012-2017) and forecast (2018-2023) by application, and end use industry.

Segmentation analysis: Metal tank market size by various applications such as installation type, end use industry, application, size, pressure type, and build segment in terms of value and volume shipment.

Regional analysis: Metal tank market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for metal tank in the global metal tank market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for metal tank in the global metal tank market. Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.



This report answers following 11 key questions:

1 What are some of the most promising potential, high growth opportunities for the global metal tank market by end use industries (industrial, oil and gas, and municipal and others), installation type (aboveground and underground), application (fuel, water and wastewater, fire protection, industrial, food and beverage, paper and pulp and others, Size (Below 5,000 gallons, 5,000 to 25,000 gallons, and over 25,000 gallons), pressure type (pressure and non- pressure), build type (custom fabricated at the factory and custom fabricated and field erected), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the metal tank (metal tank market, automotive fuel tank market, metal fuel tank market, metal fuel tank industry) market?

5 What are the business risks and threats to the metal tank (metal tank market, automotive fuel tank market, metal fuel tank market, metal fuel tank industry) market?

6 What are emerging trends in this metal tank (metal tank market, automotive fuel tank market, metal fuel tank market, metal fuel tank industry) market and the reasons behind them?

7 What are some changing demands of customers in the metal tank (metal tank market, automotive fuel tank market, metal fuel tank market, metal fuel tank industry) market?

8 What are the new developments in the metal tank (metal tank market, automotive fuel tank market, metal fuel tank market, metal fuel tank industry) market? Which companies are leading these developments?

9 Who are the major players in this metal tank (metal tank market, automotive fuel tank market, metal fuel tank market, metal fuel tank industry) market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this metal tank (metal tank market, automotive fuel tank market, metal fuel tank market, metal fuel tank industry) area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this metal tank (metal tank market, automotive fuel tank market, metal fuel tank market, metal fuel tank industry) market?



