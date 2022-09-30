The Global Methane Initiative and Climate and Clean Air Coalition Tour Maryland Bioenergy Center - Jessup to Discuss the Methane Reduction Impact of Enclosed Anaerobic Digestion

"We are thrilled to have hosted such an esteemed group of global experts across the broader sustainable energy and food waste industries and to demonstrate the significant environmental benefits of converting organic waste streams into environmentally friendly byproducts in our Jessup facility," said Shawn Kreloff, Founder and CEO of Bioenergy Devco.­ "The Anaerobic digestion technology we employ is a completely natural process that helps keep our air, water, and soil cleaner while simultaneously returning nutrients to the soil and providing renewable energy. There has been a considerable amount of growth and momentum behind anaerobic digestion driven in part by enhanced focus by the Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of Energy, as well as new state and federal level waste diversion and methane reduction legislation. We will continue to work towards our mission of driving environmentally sustainable recycling of food and other organic waste."

The participants visited the Maryland Bioenergy Center – Jessup as part of their Global Methane, Climate and Clean Air Forum, a joint event sponsored by the Global Methane Initiative and the Climate and Clean Air Coalition.

About Bioenergy Devco

Bioenergy Devco is a global leader in the design, engineering, construction, financing, and operation of advanced anaerobic digester systems. Our proven technology uses naturally occurring biological processes and provides a scalable option to help communities and businesses transform their waste and energy sectors. Headquartered in Annapolis, MD, Bioenergy Devco's anaerobic digesters help mitigate climate change by reducing greenhouse gas emissions and dependence on fossil fuels. www.bioenergydevco.com .

