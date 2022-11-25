The Global Metrology Services Market size is expected to reach $1 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 6.1% CAGR during the forecast period.

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --



Metrology is described by the international bureau of weights (BIPM) as the science of measuring, covering both theoretical and experimental determinations at any uncertainty level in any sector of science and technology. It creates a shared understanding of units, which is important for human action.



The definition of globally recognized units of measurement, the practical implementation of these units of measurement, and the use of chains of traceability are the three fundamental activities that can be used to summarize the broad area of metrology. The primary areas of metrology include scientific metrology, applied, industrial or technical metrology, and legal metrology, all bearing some degree of these notions.



The expansion of metrology services is expected to be aided by rising demand from power generation and industrial applications. Growth is anticipated to be supported by both technology developments and the increased demand for completed goods. Metrology is highly regarded in the standardization processes across various industries because of international involvement from many regulatory bodies.



National laboratories that are internationally coordinated by the BIPM, such as the National Institute of Metrology, Quality and Technology (Inmetro, Brazil), and the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST, USA), coordinate the metrology activities. The Versailles Project on Advanced Materials and Standards (VAMAS), for which the main goal is to support trade in high-tech products, is one of the organizations working alongside the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) to coordinate standardization.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the metrology services market. The pandemic had forced a number of companies from a variety of industries to adjust their consumer reach and rethink their engagement strategy. To address existing and upcoming measurement issues in the automotive and energy sectors, businesses are also relying on offering onsite equipment and engineering services. As a result, end-use sectors have made some game-changing decisions in the post-pandemic era, opening up new opportunities for the market for metrology services. Real-time data analysis of measurements is made possible by the growing use of autonomous robots in manufacturing. This enables simple measurement in laboratories and regular quality checks.



Market Growth Factors



Increase In Demand Of Industry 4.0 Leading To An Increase In Smart Industries



The concept smart factory commonly referred to as "Industry 4.0," describes a new stage in the industrial revolution that combines the manufacturing and information technology sectors, as well as all operations that are related to these two domains. In order to raise productivity overall, industrial facilities employ it to maximize asset usage, minimize downtime, and boost worker effectiveness. This is expected to enhance operations at every level of the supply chain, starting with the research and development phase and moving all the way up to the end-user phase.



Additional Business Opportunities Because Of The Growing Demand In The Energy Industry



Metrology services refer to a wide range of inspection, monitoring, and engineering services that are provided to a variety of industries. Some of these industries include the energy industry, the power-generating industry, and the automobile industry. The energy sector is one of the application sectors that has been consistently contributing to the expansion of metrology services. There are a variety of different business propositions that are fueling the need for such services.



Market Restraining Factors



Integration Gaps In Metrology Interfaces



Interfaces between mechanical, electrical, and information technologies are crucial at the sensor level. The interfaces can only be standardized to a limited degree because they vary greatly based on the various measurement methods used. It is difficult to change the operational processes and production systems of an existing manufacturing facility. Other significant obstacles to the adoption of in-process measurement include data analysis and data transfer.



Product Outlook



Based on the product, the metrology services market is categorized into CMM and ODS. The optical digitizer and scanner (ODS) segment acquired the highest revenue share in the metrology services market in 2021. For engineering and inspection applications, laser scanners can capture a full geometry. They provide enhanced speed and excellent precision in real-time operation.



Application Outlook



On the basis of application, the metrology services market is fragmented into automotive, aerospace, industrial, power generation, and others. The automotive segment recorded a substantial revenue share in the metrology services market in 2021. This is the outcome of improvements in automotive technology that have boosted component precision. To enhance passenger comfort, safety, and happiness, every door, seat, component, and a panel of an automobile should be precisely aligned.



Regional Outlook



Based on region, the metrology services market is analyzed across, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The North America segment witnessed the largest revenue share in the metrology services market in 2021. This region is home to a sizable number of automobile manufacturers. The majority of automotive firms utilize metrology services for assessment in a production factory for vehicle assembly operations to prevent quality problems during the manufacturing of a new vehicle.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Atos Group, Automation Anywhere, Inc., Blue Prism Group PLC (SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.), Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, Genpact Limited, Infosys Limited, IPsoft, Inc., Kofax, Inc. (Thoma Bravo LLC), Be Informed BV, and Cicero, Inc.(Alvaria, Inc.)



