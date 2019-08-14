The global micro light-emitting diode (LED) market at a CAGR of over 398% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Micro Light-Emitting Diode (LED) Market: About this market:MicroLEDs are light-emitting diodes that produce light without the help of any external light source and are used in lighting and displays. MicroLEDs offer higher brightness and contrast and consume less power than other technologies such as organic light-emitting diode (OLED). This micro light-emitting diode (led) market analysis considers sales from both display and lighting. Our analysis also considers the sales of micro light-emitting diode (led)in APAC, EMEA, and the Americas. In 2018, the display segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as increasing demand for brighter and more energy-efficient displays for augmented reality/virtual reality (AR/VR) devices, smartphones, smartwatches, smart TVs, interactive displays, and digital signages will play a significant role in the display segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global micro light-emitting diode (led)market report also looks at factors such as increasing investment in MicroLEDs, increasing number of patents being registered, integration of MicroLEDs in TVs. However, challenges in manufacturing, high market penetration of other display technologies, distributed patent portfolio may hamper the growth of the micro light-emitting diode (LED) industry over the forecast period.

Global Micro Light-Emitting Diode (LED) Market: Overview



Integration of MicroLED in TVs



Several Tv manufacturers have started developing MicroLED based TV prototypes as MicroLEDs offer greater brightness and an incredible wide HDR color palette. These LEDs have a longer lifespan than OLED panels since there is no natural degradation. These advantages have increased the adoption of micro LEDs. This demand for MicroLEDs TVs will lead to the expansion of the global micro light-emitting diode (LED) market at a CAGR of over 398% during the forecast period.



Development of GaN-on-Si technology



LED production is based on a sapphire substrate. However, with the increasing market traction for MicroLEDs, vendors are shifting to Gallium nitride-on-silicon (GaN-on-Si) technology for MicroLEDs production. Many vendors are working toward the development of this technology. The advantage of using GaN-on-Si instead of sapphire substrate is higher yield. With this technology, larger wafer size can be achieved, which is beneficial for Micro LEDs because of the use of transfer stamps that allow maximum wafer surface area utilization and ensure cost savings. Owing to these advantages, vendors are concentrating on the development of MicroLEDs displays based on Ga-on-Si. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of a few major players, the global micro light-emitting diode (LED) market is concentrated. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading milk chocolate manufacturers, that include LG Electronics Inc., PlayNitride Inc., Plessey Semiconductors Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Tianma Microelectronics Co. Ltd.



Also, the micro light-emitting diode (led) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

