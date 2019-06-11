NEW YORK, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trends, opportunities and forecast in microfiber market to 2023 by material (polyester, polyamide, and others), application (cleaning cloths, synthetic leather, and others), product type (short microfiber and long microfiber), end use industry (household, commercial, industrial, shoes, automotive, clothing, and furniture), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05764165/?utm_source=PRN



The future of the microfiber market looks promising with opportunities for cleaning cloths in the household, commercial, industrial, automotive, etc and synthetic leather for shoes, furniture and automotive industries. The global microfiber market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2018 to 2023. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for reliable and eco-friendly materials for cleaning in household, hospitals, and other industries and growth in demand for eco-friendly synthetic leather.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the microfiber industry, include development of microfiber for wet-laid process and introduction of PVA infused microfiber.



microfiber market



microfiber market trend



microfiber market manufacturers



The study includes the microfiber market size and forecast for the global microfiber market through 2023, segmented by material, application, product type, end use, and region as follows:



Microfiber Market by Material [Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis for 2012 – 2023]:

Polyester Polyamide Others



Microfiber Market by End Use Industry [Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis for 2012 – 2023]:

Household Commercial Industrial Shoes Automotive Clothing Furniture



Microfiber Market by Application [Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis for 2012 – 2023]:

Cleaning Cloths Synthetic Leather Others



Microfiber Market by Product Type [Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis for 2012 – 2023]:

Short Microfiber Long Microfiber



Microfiber Market by Region [Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis for 2012 – 2023]:

North America US Canada Mexico Europe Germany Norway France Italy Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Taiwan The Rest of the World Turkey South Africa

Some of the microfiber companies profiled in this report include Toray Industries, Kuraray, Huafon Group, 3M, Freudenberg Group, Eastman, Kolon Group, Welcron, Asahi Kasei, Seiren Group, Sanfang Chemical, Acelon, Far Eastern Group, Eurow, Sangdong Tongda, and Double Elephant and others.



The analyst forecasts that polyester will remain the largest material during the forecast period due to its soft, durable, electrostatic, and filtering properties. The analyst predicts that polyamide is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period supported by increasing demand for polyamide blend cleaning cloths as it provides better cleaning than polyester based cleaning cloths.



Within the microfiber market, household will remain the largest end use industry during the forecast period due to an increase in demand for reliable and eco-friendly cleaning cloths and increasing demand for synthetic leather in furniture and decoration.



Asia Pacific will remain the largest region and it is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period supported by increasing demand for microfibers in shoes, furniture, bags, cleaning cloths, automotive, and electronics industries in China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan.



Some of the features of "Microfiber Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" include:

Market size estimates: Global microfiber market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (MLbs.) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2012-2017) and forecast (2018-2023) by application, and end use industry.

Segmentation analysis: Global microfiber market size by various applications such as material, application, product type, and end use in terms of value and volume shipment.

Regional analysis: Global microfiber market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of microfiber in the global microfiber market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of microfiber in the global microfiber market. Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.



This report answers following 11 key questions:

1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global microfiber market by material (polyester, polyamide, and others), application (cleaning cloths, synthetic leather, and others), product type (short microfiber and long microfiber), end use industry (household, commercial, industrial, shoes, automotive, clothing, and furniture), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the microfiber (microfiber market, microfiber market size, microfiber leather market, glass microfiber market, synthetic microfiber market, synthetic leather microfiber market) market?

5 What are the business risks and threats to the microfiber (microfiber market, microfiber market size, microfiber leather market, glass microfiber market, synthetic microfiber market, synthetic leather microfiber market) market?

6 What are emerging trends in this microfiber (microfiber market, microfiber market size, microfiber leather market, glass microfiber market, synthetic microfiber market, synthetic leather microfiber market) market and the reasons behind them?

7 What are the changing demands of customers in the microfiber (microfiber market, microfiber market size, microfiber leather market, glass microfiber market, synthetic microfiber market, synthetic leather microfiber market) market?

8 What are the new developments in the microfiber (microfiber market, microfiber market size, microfiber leather market, glass microfiber market, synthetic microfiber market, synthetic leather microfiber market) market? Which companies are leading these developments?

9 Who are the major players in this microfiber (microfiber market, microfiber market size, microfiber leather market, glass microfiber market, synthetic microfiber market, synthetic leather microfiber market) market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this microfiber (microfiber market, microfiber market size, microfiber leather market, glass microfiber market, synthetic microfiber market, synthetic leather microfiber market) area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this microfiber (microfiber market, microfiber market size, microfiber leather market, glass microfiber market, synthetic microfiber market, synthetic leather microfiber market) market?



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05764165/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

