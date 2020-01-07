The global microfluidics industry analysis by BIS Research projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 13.73% during the forecast period, 2019-2029

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

• What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global microfluidics market?

• What are the factors resulting in the emerging trends within the global microfluidics market?

• How is each segment of the global microfluidics market expected to grow during the forecast period and what is the estimated revenue to be generated by each of the segments by the end of 2029?

• What is the expected compound growth rate to be witnessed by the leading players in the market during the forecast period 2019-2029?

• What are the key applications in the global microfluidics market? What are the major segments of these applications?

• Who are the key manufacturers the global microfluidics products, and what are their contributions?

Global Microfluidics Market Forecast, 2019-2029



The global microfluidics industry analysis projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 13.73% during the forecast period, 2019-2029. The microfluidics market generated $10,260.6 million revenue in 2018, in terms of value.



The microfluidics market growth has been primarily attributed to the major drivers in this market such as, growing demand for non-invasive and rapid diagnostics, increase in adoption of personalized medicines on a global level, significant external funding for executing research and development exercises and growing demand for point-of-care testing. The challenges include lack of standardization, a lack of high-complexity testing centers, and high capital requirement hampering the global reach



Expert Quote



"We strongly believe such a technology will help to fill the gaps in existing immunoassay technology and be applied directly to biological samples such as blood, saliva, or urine."



Scope of the Market Intelligence on Microfluidics Market



The microfluidics research provides a holistic view of the market in terms of various factors influencing it, including strategic developments and technological advancements.



The scope of this report is centered upon conducting a detailed study of the products and manufacturers allied with the industrial and biological research. In addition, the study also includes exhaustive information on the unmet needs, perception on the new products, competitive landscape, market share of leading manufacturers, growth potential of each underlying sub-segment, and company, as well as other vital information with respect to global microfluidics market.



Market Segmentation

The microfluidics market segmentation (on the basis of application) is segmented point-of-care testing, cell analysis, drug development and discovery, organ-on-ac-chip, agro-food industry, microbiological research and other applications.



The microfluidics market segmentation (on the basis of type) is segmented into microfluidic chips and microfluidic platforms



The microfluidics market segmentation (on the basis of end-user) is segmented into research and academia, biopharmaceutical and biotech companies, diagnostic centers, and other end-users



The microfluidics market segmentation (on the basis of geography) is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest-of-the-World.



Key Companies in the Microfluidics Market



The key manufacturers who have been contributing significantly to the microfluidics market include 1CellBio Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Cellix Ltd., Micronit Microtechnologies, Fluidigm Corporation, Perkin Elmer Inc., microfluidic Chipshop GmbH, Mission Bio, Merck KgaA, Sphere Fluidics, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Takara Bio Inc., Qiagen N.V. and uFluidix., among others.



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Europe

• Germany

• U.K.

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• Australia

• Singapore

• Rest-of-APAC

• Latin America

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Rest-of-Latin America

• Rest-of-the-World



