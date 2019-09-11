NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Microporous Insulation Market: About this market

This microporous insulation market analysis considers sales from industrial, energy and power, oil and gas, aerospace and defense and others . Our analysis also considers the sales of microporous insulation in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the industrial segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the rise in number of cement and iron and steel manufacturing plants will play a significant role in the industrial segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global microporous insulation market report looks at factors such as increasing demand in oil and gas applications, unique properties of microporous insulation, and growing use of microporous insulation in the aerospace industry. However, volatility in global crude oil prices, lack of awareness in MEA and South America, and regulatory restrictions on use of polyurethane may hamper the growth of the microporous insulation industry over the forecast period.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5813482/?utm_source=PRN

Global Microporous Insulation Market: Overview

The growing use of microporous insulation in aerospace industry

In the aerospace industry, microporous insulation materials are used in applications such as heat shields, engine, and exhaust insulation, because of their compact weight and space structure along with excellent thermal management, and fire protection capabilities. Microporous insulation materials are made of inorganic materials like fiber and silica, which are non-combustible and are suitable for passive fire protection application. Thus the growing use of this material in aerospace industry will lead to the expansion of the global microporous insulation market at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.

Rising demand due to growth in the automotive industry

Microporous insulation materials are used in vehicles to reduce the surface temperature, pressure, and vibration resistance which helps in improving acoustic characteristics and reduces design costs. These are used in automotive exhaust systems, catalytic converters, and diesel particle filters. Moreover, there is a rise in demand for microporous insulation because it increases fuel efficiency. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global microporous insulation market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position. , and iIn line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading microporous insulation manufacturers, that include Advanced Ceramics Corp., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Elmelin Ltd., Etex SA-NV, Inproheat Industries Ltd., Kingspan Group Plc, Laizhou Mingguang Thermal Insulation Materials Co. Ltd., Morgan Advanced Materials Plc, NICHIAS Corp., Thermo Dyne.

Also, the microporous insulation market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5813482/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

