Global Middle Office Outsourcing Market: About this market



Middle office outsourcing helps enterprises to overcome challenges of leveraging technologies. This middle office outsourcing market analysis considers sales from investment banking and management, broker-dealers, stock exchange, and others. Our analysis also considers the sales of middle office outsourcing in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2018, the investment banking and management segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as growing operational complexities, increasing regulatory compliances, lowering margins, unprecedented cyber-attacks, and the emergence of technological innovations will play a significant role in the investment banking and management segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global middle office outsourcing market report looks at factors such as the need for new technologies and budget constraints, the growing necessity for regulatory compliances, growing market pressures. However, uncertainties in the implementation delays in outsourcing, unexpected costs and operational risks, and the need for internal data control may hamper the growth of the middle office outsourcing industry over the forecast period.

Global Middle Office Outsourcing Market: Overview



Need for new technologies and budget constraints



Financial institutions are trying to enhance their operations with the help of technological innovations, as they face challenges in implementing new applications which require capital, efforts and significant time. Major companies are adopting middle office outsourcing to reduce operational costs and vendors are significantly investing in developing outsourcing platform. This demand for middle office outsourcing will lead to the expansion of the global middle office outsourcing market at a CAGR of over 9% during the forecast period.



Rise of automation and cloud solutions



Automation is one of the emerging trends in the global middle office outsourcing market. Automation of middle office functions enables elimination of unnecessary processes, provides valuable insights, cuts down costs, and reduces operational risks. Vendors in the global middle office outsourcing market are effectively offering automation solutions to financial institutions. Furthermore, with the advent of cloud technologies, the middle office outsourcing market is set to witness a significant shift by leveraging innovations such as software-as-a-service (SaaS) middle office model. The SaaS middle office model, which is a cloud-based solution, is designed to cut down deployment and operational costs. Such developments are expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of a few major players, the global middle office outsourcing market is moderately concentrated. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading middle office outsourcing companies, that include Citigroup Inc., Genpact Ltd., JPMorgan Chase & Co., State Street Corp., and The Bank of New York Mellon Corp.



Also, the middle office outsourcing market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



