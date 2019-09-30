NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Military Laser Designator Market: About this market

This military laser designator market analysis considers sales from both man-portable and vehicle-mounted products. Our analysis also considers the sales of military laser designator in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the vehicle-mounted segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as to achieve an accurate aim to strike ground-based mobile or stationary targets will play a significant role in the vehicle-mounted segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global military laser designator market report looks at factors such as the increasing use of laser designators in UAVs, demand for lightweight military laser designators, and risks associated with indiscriminate firing. However, weather effects on EO systems, deployment of smoke screens, and hazards associated with laser operations may hamper the growth of the military laser designator industry over the forecast period.







Global Military Laser Designator Market: Overview



Increasing use of laser designators in UAVs



UAVs are extensively used in the military and civil and commercial sectors. The use of unmanned electronic warfare systems helps in eliminating the risks associated with the pilot or operators lives, and the long endurance time offers relatively greater coverage when compared with conventional manned aerial vehicles.?Laser designators are integrated into large UAVs such as the Predator and Global Hawk. Recently, vendors are developing miniaturized laser designators to implement on UAVs and reduce the payload. The increasing use of these laser designators in UAVs will lead to the expansion of the global military laser designator market at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.



Emergence of miniaturized EO/IR systems



Miniaturized EO/IR sensors are fitted with small-scale UAVs and small-sized laser designators. Miniature laser designator systems are also being deployed because of the rapid technological advances and increasing investments. This is because miniaturized EO/IR systems ensure the safety of soldiers and provide efficient military operations. Also, they help in developing lightweight laser designators and ensures enhanced accuracy. Such developments are expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global military laser designator market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading military laser designator manufacturers, that include BAE Systems Plc, Elbit Systems Ltd., FLIR Systems Inc., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Leonardo Spa, Northrop Grumman Corp., Rheinmetall AG, Safran SA, Thales Group, and United Technologies Corp.



Also, the military laser designator market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



