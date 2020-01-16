NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

The Global Milk Powder Market size is expected to reach $37.4 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 4.15% CAGR during the forecast period.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05807153/?utm_source=PRN

Milk powder is produced through roller drying and spray-drying by dehydration of milk. Different kinds of milk are used to obtain milk powder, which determines the milk powder composition. The milk powder market has been segmented into whole-milk powder, skim milk powder, dairy whitener, buttermilk powder, fat enrich Milk Powder, and others. Whole milk is perceived by a large number of customers as the most natural type of milk but is far less popular with people who are worried about their weight or are on a different diet. Whole milk powder has higher calories and is appropriate for individuals requiring high calories. It is also used as an ingredient in food products that require a thicker consistency.



Milk powder can be used in several dairy products as it serves as a key ingredient in various health products that are high in protein and necessary vitamins. The global milk powder market has been segmented into nutritional food, infant formulas, baked sweets, confectionaries, savories, and others. The increasing participation of women in the labor force has further boosted the ratio of women working outside their homes. This boosts the growth of the infant formulas segment in the global market. Infant formulas have emerged as an appealing alternative to working mothers for their babies.



Based on Product Type, the market is segmented into Whole Milk Powder, Skimmed Milk Powder, Dairy Whitener, Buttermilk Powder, Fat Enrich Milk Powder and Others. Based on Application, the market is segmented into Nutrition Food, Infant Formula, Sweets and Savories, Bakery Products, Ice-Creams and Others. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Danone S.A., Nestle S.A., Glanbia PLC, Arla Foods, Inc., Dairy Farmers of America, Inc., Cargill Corporation, Saputo, Inc., Dean Foods Company, The Kraft Heinz Company and Carbery Group Ltd.



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By Product Type



• Whole Milk Powder



• Skimmed Milk Powder



• Dairy Whitener



• Buttermilk Powder



• Fat Enrich Milk Powder and



• Others



By Application



• Nutrition Food



• Infant Formula



• Sweets and Savories



• Bakery Products



• Ice-Creams



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Australia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Danone S.A.



• Nestle S.A.



• Glanbia PLC



• Arla Foods, Inc.



• Dairy Farmers of America, Inc.



• Cargill Corporation



• Saputo, Inc.



• Carbery Group Ltd.



• Dean Foods Company



• The Kraft Heinz Company



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05807153/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

