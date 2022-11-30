The Global Milking Robot Market is expected to grow by $615.93 mn from 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.07% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Milking Robot Market 2023-2027

The analyst has been monitoring the milking robot market and is poised to grow by $615.93 mn from 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.07% during the forecast period. Our report on the milking robot market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.







The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the adoption of technologies to combat skill shortages, advantages over traditional milking processes, and technological innovations in milking robot hardware and software.



The milking robot market is segmented as below:

By Product

â€¢ Standalone units

â€¢ Multiple store units

â€¢ Rotary units



By Component

â€¢ Hardware

â€¢ Software

â€¢ Services



By Geographical Landscape

â€¢ Europe

â€¢ North America

â€¢ APAC

â€¢ South America

â€¢ Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the improvement in sensors used in milking robots as one of the prime reasons driving the market growth during the next few years. Also, programs for refurbished robots and the adoption of software and mobile apps to enhance analytics in milk production will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through the study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the milking robot market covers the following areas:

â€¢ Milking robot market sizing

â€¢ Milking robot market forecast

â€¢ Milking robot market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading milking robot market vendors that include Afimilk Ltd., Allflex Group, AMS Galaxy USA, AS SA Christensen & Co., BouMatic, Dairymaster, Fabdec Ltd., Fullwood Ltd., GEA Group AG, Hokofarm Group, Lely International NV, Livestock Improvement Corp. Ltd., Milk plan SA, Milk well Milking Systems, Read Industrial Ltd., System Happel GmbH, Tetra Laval S.A., and Waikato Milking Systems NZ LP. Also, the milking robot market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through the study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavioâ€™s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.



