NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Milking Robots Market size is expected to reach $4.4 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 11.9% CAGR during the forecast period.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06364608/?utm_source=PRN







Milking robots are automated milking systems in which milking occurs without direct operator intervention. The cows are milked daily, with 1 or 2 hours to clean the equipment. The average number of daily milking is between 2.5 and 3. Cows may freely visit a milking robot or be forced to do so via automated gates. Cows are typically housed year-round in barns equipped with milking robots.



Automatic milking systems can be classified as either single-stall or multi-stall. In multi-stall automated milking systems, one robot may service three or four milking stalls; there is specialized cleaning equipment for udders. The optimal number of animals for a single-stall milking robot is 60 (with dry cows 70). Using a multi-stall milking robot with four milking stalls, 160 dairy cows may be milked.



A precooler is included in an automated milking system-equipped barn. This prevents the freezing of milk in an unfilled bulk tank and cleaning the tank after the milk has been removed. The electrical conductivity of milk allows for the automated identification of milk from problematic cows. The low-quality milk is transferred to a separate milk tank.



During the past two decades, automatic milking systems were developed and used to further alleviate the burden and cut labor costs associated with (partially) manual milking. The automatic milking system is sometimes known as the robotic milking system because the robotic arm, a fundamental component of the system, mimics the manual teat cup attachment operation. In a setting with an automated milking system, cows may be milked at whim 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and there is no need for a set milking schedule throughout the day.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the pace at which robots and automation are being used in agricultural settings. During the crisis caused by the coronavirus, production of components came to a substantial halt to stem the further spread of the infection. However, as a result of several concerns, such as disruptions in supply chains and shortages of labor, farm owners are realizing that automation may be the key to resolving some of the issues that may arise in the case of future disruptions. It is anticipated that the restriction on COVID-19 will result in a reduction of migrant seasonal workers by 70 percent; nevertheless, the degree of uncertainty is rising. Several organizations, like the National Farmers Union and the Agri-EPI Centre, have concluded that the best way to fight this issue is to encourage the use of agricultural robots in the marketplace.



Market Growth Factor



The automation of dairy farms has reduced labor costs



Milk production is labor-intensive. The labor and operational expenses are anticipated to rise as a result of the rising demand for dairy products and the following expansion in dairy farms worldwide. By dramatically improving milk output, the deployment of milking automation technology, such as milking robots, can drastically reduce labor costs on dairy farms. Not only do milking robots minimize manual labor, but it also increases the number of times a single cow can be milked, hence boosting the output.



Increasing demand for dairy products



The nutritious qualities of milk and milk products are the key elements driving the expansion of the worldwide market for milking robots. In addition, the expanding number of dairy businesses and rising demand from the food and beverage sectors are driving the market growth. This, along with an increase in demand for quality and quantity milk, as well as the high cost of labor, is encouraging the deployment of robots for operational purposes, consequently stimulating market expansion.



Market Restraining Factor



Investment costs are high



The initial cost of acquiring and maintaining these systems is the principal factor inhibiting market expansion. In nations with modest herd sizes, integration of these systems is not yet a reality. In addition, the functioning and usability of milking robots are strongly dependent on the cow training offered on dairy farms. To improve efficiency, cows must adapt and adjust to the systems. It is anticipated that inadequate training would be a key issue delaying the market.



Component Outlook



Based on the Component, the Milking Robots Market is segmented into Hardware, Software, and Services. The hardware segment acquired the highest revenue share in the milking robots' market in 2021. The growing preference for automated hardware and systems, the increasing adoption of milking robots, the technological advancements that key players are making to introduce innovative products, the growing demand for dairy products, and the subsequent increase in the number of dairy cows all over the world are some of the major factors that are driving demand for milking robots hardware.



System Type Outlook



On the basis of System Type, the Milking Robots Market is divided into Single-stall Units, Multi-stall Units, and Automated Milking Rotary. The automated milking rotary segment recorded a significant revenue share in the milking robot market in 2021. The fully automated milking rotary places in complete command of labor, milking, and feeding procedures. Because users have five hydraulic robots, each designed for a distinct purpose, users can do up to 1,600 automated milkings every day.



Herd Size Outlook



By Herd Size, the Milking Robots Market is classified into Below 100, Between 100 & 1,000, and Above 1,000. The below 100 segments garnered the largest revenue shares in the milking robots market in 2021. There are less than one hundred cows on each dairy farm on average throughout a number of the world's most important milk-producing nations and regions, including emerging nations such as the European Union, India, Brazil, and China, among others.



Regional Outlook



Region-wise, the Milking Robots Market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The Asia Pacific segment acquired the highest revenue share in the milking robots market in 2021. A significant aspect that is contributing to the expansion of the market in the Asia Pacific region is the rising knowledge among farm owners regarding the advantages of milking robots. Because of the region's rapidly growing population and the concomitant rise in demand for milk and other dairy products, there has been a considerable increase in the number of animal-rearing operations in the region, which has driven the expansion of the market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Tetra Laval International S.A. (DeLaval), GEA Group AG, Madison One Holdings, LLC (BouMatic), Lely International N.V., Fullwood Ltd., Milkomax, Solutions laitiÃ¨res, Inc., System Happel GmbH, Waikato Milking Systems NZ LP, AMS Galaxy USA and Dairymaster USA, Inc.



Strategies Deployed in Milking Robots Market



Aug-2022: DeLaval introduced a cutting-edge E-series rotary milking system for North American dairy producers. The milking system improves milking efficiencies, facilitates worker routines, automates the picking and sorting of cows, and reduces stress on dairy cattle. Moreover, the rotary works with cows' natural activities and physiology for a fast, gentle milking experience, and is operated from the new DeLaval Rotary Cockpit.



Nov-2021: AMS Galaxy USA joined hands with Madero Dairy Systems, which delivers sensor-based computerized management systems. Under this collaboration, AMS Galaxy Robots would be manufactured especially for Madero Dairy Systems whereas they would offer a whole solution of design, service, installation, and support of robotic batch milking, concentrating on dairy farms with more than 750 cows. However, to serve the requirements of dairy farmers with a high level of excellence, AMS can offer an unpaired solution in the industry.



Oct-2021: BouMatic completed the acquisition of SAC, a well-reputed complete-line producer of whole milking systems. This acquisition would provide unprecedented options in line with the process of growing globally and expand opportunities to partner up with dairy farmers across the world. Moreover, Boumatic would complete each other in multiple aspects, such as product fields and technological evolutions.



Oct-2021: DeLaval unveiled VMS Batch milking system, to allow dairy farmers with larger herd sizes to operate milking systems. The VMS Batch milking system would allow dairy farmers to combine the advantages automated milking delivers with the benefits of a larger, or rotary, parlor. Moreover, the batch milking idea has been presented to allow larger farms to produce more milk with less workers.



May-2021: Waikato Milking Systems along with Nedap introduced CowTraQ and TracHQ automation platforms. The CowTraQ collars deliver the most complete and precise solution to recognize cows and observe their reproduction, location, health, and more whereas the TracHQ platform shows the way in supporting dairy farmers evolve more sustainable, profitable, and productive.



Jun-2018: DeLaval launched VMS milking system V300. The layout of the new VMS V300 system has farmers and their problems at its core, authorizing farmers to do more with less.



Apr-2018: Lely introduced the Astronaut A5 machine, a stress-free milking robot for the farmer and their cows. The robotic milker was developed after compliance with cow-machine relations and feedback from livestock owners.



Jan-2018: GEA took over Vipoll, headquartered in KriÅ¾evci pri Ljutomeru, Slovenia. This acquisition would sustain GEA's status as a foremost global supplier of comprehensive solutions for the beverage industry. Moreover, the compatibility of GEA products delivers an excellent possibility to fill a white spot.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Component



â€¢ Hardware



o Automation & Control Devices



o Sensing & Monitoring Devices



â€¢ Software



â€¢ Services



By System Type



â€¢ Single-stall Unit



â€¢ Multi-stall Unit



â€¢ Automated Milking Rotary



By Herd Size



â€¢ Below 100



â€¢ Above 1,000



â€¢ Between 100 & 1,000



By Geography



â€¢ North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



â€¢ Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



â€¢ Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Australia



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



â€¢ LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



â€¢ Tetra Laval International S.A. (DeLaval)



â€¢ GEA Group AG



â€¢ Madison One Holdings, LLC (BouMatic)



â€¢ Lely International N.V.



â€¢ Fullwood Ltd.



â€¢ Milkomax, Solutions laitiÃ¨res, Inc.



â€¢ System Happel GmbH



â€¢ Waikato Milking Systems NZ LP



â€¢ AMS Galaxy USA



â€¢ Dairymaster USA, Inc.



Unique Offerings



â€¢ Exhaustive coverage



â€¢ Highest number of market tables and figures



â€¢ Subscription based model available



â€¢ Guaranteed best price



â€¢ Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06364608/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker