NEW YORK, Dec. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Mini Excavators Market: About this market

This mini excavators market analysis considers sales from construction, utility, and agriculture and forestry end-users. Our study also finds the sales of mini excavators in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2019, the construction segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as rising investments in the public sector will play a significant role in the construction segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global mini excavators market report looks at factors such as the growth of industrial and utility sectors, demand from the rental market, and expansion of mini excavators' application areas. However, the implementation of stringent environmental laws and regulations, raw material price volatility and availability of substitutes may hamper the growth of the mini excavators' industry over the forecast period.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05834275/?utm_source=PRN

Global Mini Excavators Market: Overview

Expansion of mini excavators' application areas

Mini excavators are increasingly being deployed in various industries due to their ability to work in confined spaces. Because of their versatility, they are used for applications such as material handling, forestry, agriculture, log splitting, and railway maintenance because they come with several types of attachments such as buckets, augers, rakes, mowers, mulchers, rippers, and thumbs and grapples. Several manufacturers are introducing agriculture-specific models of mini excavators. Thus, the expansion of application areas will lead to the expansion of the global mini excavators market at a CAGR of over 9% during the forecast period.

Increasing manufacturers' emphasis on electric excavators

The economic advantages of electric mini excavators and the implementation of stringent emission standards are anticipated to fuel the demand for electric mini excavators. Governing bodies are promoting electric vehicles (EVs) by providing attractive subsidies and implementing supportive policies for establishing EV infrastructure. Decreasing battery prices and the enhanced performance capabilities of EVs have boosted their adoption among consumers. Such trends in the automotive industry have encouraged mini excavator manufacturers to develop electric mini excavators. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global mini excavators market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading mini excavators manufacturers, that include Caterpillar Inc., CNH Industrial NV, Doosan Corp., Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd., J.C. Bamford Excavators Ltd., Komatsu Ltd., Kubota Corp., Sany Group Co. Ltd., Takeuchi Mfg. Co. Ltd., and Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd.

Also, the mini excavators market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05834275/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

