The Global Missile Defense System Market is Expected to Grow to $43.84 Billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 11.1%

The global missile defense system market grew from $25.65 billion in 2022 to $28.73 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.0%.

The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe.

The missile defense system market is expected to grow to $43.84 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 11.1%.

North America was the largest region in the missile defense system market in 2022. North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the missile defense system market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The main types of technologies used in missile defense system are fire control system, weapon system, countermeasure system and command and control system. The fire control system are the missile defense systems that refers to a group of components that work together to assist the weapon system in tracking and targeting a target. The various domains using missile defense system includes ground, air, marine and space and have ranges such as short, medium and long. Various threat type of missile defense system are subsonic missiles, supersonic missiles and hypersonic missiles.

The surge in defense spending globally is expected to drive the growth of the missile defense system market in the forecast period. The surge in defense expenditure facilitates the implementation of expensive but necessary missile defense system technologies. The advancements in weapons and attacking capabilities worldwide have created the demand for the installation of defense technologies by governments to prevent threats from foreign countries.

For instance, according to Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), total global military expenditure has increased to $1,981 billion in 2020 with an increase of 2.6% from 2019. The United States being the world's largest military spender, accounted for 39% of total military expenditure in 2020. Therefore, the surge in defense spending globally drove the market.

The rise in developments and increasing use of artificial intelligence is a key trend gaining popularity in the missile defense system market. Artificial intelligence is computer intelligence or intelligence demonstrated by a machine to help perform simple tasks more efficiently or tasks that couldn't be performed otherwise. Developments in artificial intelligence are the discovery of knowledge that helps in developing products using AI or machine learning. For instance, in 2021, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, an Israel-based company launched a new sea breaker maritime and land-based long-range missile that mixes artificial intelligence and decision-making algorithms to create a fifth-generation weapon system. The sea breaker helps in providing exact strikes from the standoff place up to 300km.

In July 2020, BAE Systems, a UK-based company acquired Collins Aerospace's military global positioning system (GPS) business, for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition is expected to help in technology-based business and bring new discriminating capabilities to the U.S. Department of Defense. Collins Aerospace was founded in 2018 and is a US-based manufacturer of components related to military and defense and commercial aviation.

The countries covered in the missile defense system market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.

The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).

The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.

Markets Covered:

1) By Technology: Fire Control System; Weapon System; Countermeasure System; Command And Control System

2) By Domain: Ground; Air; Marine; Space

3) By Range: Short; Medium; Long

4) By Threat Type: Subsonic Missiles; Supersonic Missiles; Hypersonic Missiles

Companies Profiled:

BAE Systems

General Dynamics

Lockheed Martin

MBDA

Northrop Grumman

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $28.73 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $43.84 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.1 % Regions Covered Global

