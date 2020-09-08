NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

The global mobile apps and web analytics market size is projected to grow from USD 6.9billion in 2020 to USD 15.7 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.9% during the forecast period.Increasing focus on enhancing customer experience to achieve a unified view and offer personalized customer experience would drive the adoption of mobile apps and web analytics solutions. Rising need for competitive differentiation, and growing use of mobile apps due to COVID-19 pandemic,are also expected to drive the market growth. However, complexity of data synchronization is one of the factors hindering the market growth. The objective of the report is to define, describe, and forecast the mobile apps and web analytics market size based on component, solutions, applications, organization size, deployment mode, industry vertical, and region.



In a short time, the COVID-19 outbreak has affected markets and customers' behavior and is making a substantial impact on economies and societies.With offices, educational institutions, and manufacturing facilities shutting down for an indefinite period; major sports and events being postponed; and work-from-home and social distancing policies in effect, businesses are increasingly looking for technologies to help them sail through these difficult times.



The COVID-19 pandemic is impacting businesses across the globe. Analytics companies are trying to fight this pandemic by keeping their assets online and ensuring the privacy and security of data across networks..



Marketing Automation: The fastest-growing segmentof the mobile apps and web analytics market, by application

The mobile apps and web analytics market, based on applicationsmobile advertising and marketinganalytics, search engine tracking and ranking, heat map analytics, marketing automation, content marketing, social media management, email marketing, in-app and web behavioral analysis, application performance and advertising optimization and others (customer churn analysis and brand management).Marketing automation equips brands with the technology, capabilities, and insights they need to understand and interact with their customers meaningfully, at scale, and in real time. Used properly, it can become an engine of mobile apps and web that moves a brand toward customer-centricity; this simply could not happen without data consolidation, given the complexity of omnichannel, digital communication.Using marketing automation tactics, businesses can stay on top of their marketing activities while effectively targeting customers with pre-programmed or automatically triggered messages across email, web, and social networks.



Healthcare and Life Sciences: The largest growing vertical segment of the mobile apps and web analytics market.

The current pandemic situation caused by novel coronavirus has been one of the greatest catalysts in the proliferation of the AI in Healthcare. Extensive technology use cases that are emerging across drug discovery, illness diagnosis, and virus tracking will drive the ever-growing market of AI even in the post-pandemic period.The healthcare and life sciences industry vertical seeks to adopt the right solutions and technologies to engage with patients in a better way. Hospitals and other health institutions adopt mobile apps and web analytics solutions in their business applications to improve the overall experience of patients. The solutions help in building patient loyalty, while they also help in improving organizational efficiency. The increased customer usage of digital devices, such as smartphones, tablets, wearables, blood pressure monitors, and EHR apps has increased the growth of data generation, which has resulted in the growing adoption of mobile apps and web analytics solutions.



APAC: Thefastest growingregion in the mobile apps and web analytics market.

The growing digitalization across the APAC region to deal with a massive amount of data would drive the adoption of mobile apps and web analytics platform in the region.APAC has witnessed advanced and dynamic adoption of new technologies and is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



APAC is taking aggressive initiatives to leverage the IT infrastructure, enabling commercial users to adopt cutting-edge technologies.Many organizations, active in IoT, are from this region, such as Shenzhen, Samsung, and Hitachi.



Certainly, the size of the potential market and local activity are attracting international organizations to focus IoT initiatives in the region.



Breakdown of primaries

The studies contains insights from various industry experts, ranging from component suppliers to Tier 1 companies and OEMs. The break-up of the primaries is as follows:

• By Company: Tier I: 34%, Tier II: 43%, and Tier III: 23%

• By Designation: C-Level Executives: 50%, Directors: 30%, and Others: 20%

• By Region: North America: 25%, APAC: 30%, Europe: 30%, MEA: 10%, and Latin America: 5%



Themobile apps and web analytics market is dominated by a few globally established players such as Microsoft (US) Google (US) Oracle (US) IBM (US), Salesforce (US), Adobe (US), SAP (Germany), TIBCO Software (US), Micro Focus (US), SAS Institute (US), Teradata (US) AWS (US), Splunk (US), MicroStrategy (US), AT Internet (France), Webtrends (US), comScore (US), Mixpanel (US), Upland Localytics (US), Amplitude Analytics (US), Qlik (US), Flurry, Inc. (US), Cooladata (US), Countly (UK), MobileBridge (Netherlands), AppsFlyer (US), and UXCam (US).



Research Coverage

The report segments the mobile apps and web analytics market and forecasts its size, by volume and value, based on region (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and Latin America), component (solutions and services), services (managed services and professional services), by soluton (data analytics, data visualization, data discovery, and data management), by application (mobile advertising and marketinganalytics, search engine tracking and ranking, heat map analytics, marketing automation, content marketing, social media management, email marketing, in-app and web behavioral analysis, application performance and advertising optimization and others), by organization size (SMEs and large enterprises), by deployment mode (cloud and on-premises), and by industry vertical (BFSI, healthcare and life sciences, retail and eCommerce, travel and hospitality, media and advertisement, government, telecom and IT, transportation and logistics, others).

The report also provides a comprehensive review of market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the mobile apps and web analytics market. The report also covers qualitative aspects in addition to the quantitative aspects of these markets.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report would provide the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall mobile apps and web analytics market and its subsegments.It would help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights better to position their business and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



It also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



